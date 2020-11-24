Food Bank's mobile pantry 'a blessing' for growing number of people impacted by COVID

The Omaha mother of two does what she can to stretch the family food budget.

She gardens, she cans food, and she makes the $60 she has to spend on food each month go as far as it can. Her husband lost his job of 10 years in June. When he found another, it came with a 50% reduction in pay.

“We are struggling,” Amber said with tears in her eyes, “but we are going to be OK.”

When her husband lost his job, Amber turned to Food Bank for the Heartland for assistance. She makes regular stops at the Food Bank’s mobile pantries.

On a recent Saturday morning, Amber was near the front of a line of two dozen vehicles at All Saints Episcopal Church in Omaha. Their occupants waited as 20 volunteers readied 200 boxes of nonperishable food items for giveaway. Each box contained staples such as boxed macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, rice and canned chicken. Families also received bags of fresh apples, potatoes and carrots, as well as bread and other baked goods.

Amber said she and her children especially appreciated the fresh fruits and vegetables. “They’re so expensive at the store,” she said.