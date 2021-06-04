For nurses looking to make a difference, Nebraska Medicine offers new opportunities

“Day to day, we have each other’s backs. We’re always sticking up for each other. We always come in to help each other with rooms," Haake says.

Nurse Kate Buehler, BSN, RN, in the Emergency Department agrees.

“We have a great team environment here and we work together well,” Buehler says.

And new nurses are given an extra helping hand, Buehler says.

“We really work on helping new people become more comfortable and acclimating them to their job.”

A culture of listening

"Nebraska Medicine offers lots of opportunities to get involved that can help make positive changes in your practice,” says Michelle Schulte, MSN, RN-BC.

One of these is Shared Governance, a vehicle to collect the voices of nurses throughout the organization to discuss issues related to patient care and professional nursing practice in a department or unit.

"Being an academic medical center, Nebraska Medicine offers vast opportunities to be on pilots or help facilitate major hospital changes,” Schulte says. “Plus, it's another way to bond and collaborate with nurses around you."

Pride and respect for the organization