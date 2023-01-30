For Omaha sophomore, Mercy High provides 'a space to discover myself'

The song “Break My Heart” by Rod Wave talks about all the fake people that come and go from his life.

He raps about how important it is to depend on his closest and oldest friends as his career grows. It’s about relationships and how important they are to foster.

Rod Wave is a favorite of Mercy High School sophomore GraceAnn Robinson.

Count her among the many at Mercy High who have found healthy friendships to aid in the process of growing up. As social psychologist Dr. David McClelland says: “The people you associate with determine 95% of your success or failure in life.”

At Mercy High School, the character of students is imperative to create the environment for healthy friendships to form for the future success of each individual.

There are some people who are just blessed with a presence — confidence, eyes sparkling, and heads turning when they enter the room. GraceAnn is one of those lucky few, even as a 15-year-old sophomore.

She’s nearly 6 feet tall with a smile that puts everyone at ease and a dimple that pops when she flashes a meek smile. In a group of her friends, you can tell she has their respect. They joke around and kid each other like normal high schoolers.

However, she wasn’t always like this. It took time and patience for her to break through some of her shyness, to build a strong network of young women.

GraceAnn was born in Omaha in 2007 to Barbara and Perry Robinson. She is the second youngest of nine kids and knows a little something about having to pick her spots for attention.

“I’m humble. I’m very respectful. I’m very responsible," GraceAnn says. "I do play a lot, but when it’s time to get down to business I know how to take care of it.”

Perhaps it was this family dynamic that gave her the skills to ease her way into life at Mercy High School.

She wasn’t always this outwardly self-assured young woman. During her first year, she was reserved.

“I didn’t know many people when I got to Mercy. I chose to hang back and observe.”

Mercy Principal Kristi Wessling recalls: “Grace has always been an incredibly kind and respectful young woman, but she was very quiet last year. This year, I have seen her come out of her shell and share her beautiful personality. I love to see her interacting with her friends and classmates.”

With this new public swagger, GraceAnn has developed as a leader. She’s become a school ambassador, representing Mercy High School at school visits and in-school events. It’s a very important role, given only to those who have the ability to represent the best of Mercy High School.

“Mercy has given me the ability to become me," GraceAnn says. "The school gives me space to discover myself. I’m young and changing a lot. I think the teachers do a pretty good job of helping me and my friends navigate it all.”

At Mercy, GraceAnn can foster those lifelong friendships that will shape her into a Woman of Mercy for the rest of her life.

