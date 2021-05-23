For Speedy Pete's E-bikes in Lincoln, freedom, fun and fitness are keys to success

E-bikes are available in two styles, either driven from a rear hub or with a mid-drive bike, Long said.

“A rear hub is more of an entry-level bike,” he explained. “When you get on it, you’ll feel more of a ‘push.’ For a mid-drive, it’s more of your body working with the machine – it’s like your legs became super-charged.”

A frequent comment or concern is that having electric assist eliminates much of the exercise benefit from a bike. Not true, Long said, as few riders use 100-percent assist and can certainly adjust whether the power is man or machine.

“One of our customers lost 150 pounds in a year after riding 8,000 miles,” he said. “The bikes are not only fun, but they extend the rider’s shelf life. You feel like you’re 15 again and capable of so much more than you were before.”

Long has noticed many couples – especially empty-nesters – will often buy two e-bikes, as this becomes a new shared activity for the couple. “They find out they can go much further and see much more together," he said.

Speedy Pete’s is kind of a superstore, with the opportunity to see and sample 11 different e-bike makes under one roof. That lineup brings more than just Nebraskans to the shop at 27th and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln.