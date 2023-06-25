402 Frenchies is where good breeding happens.

Specializing in French Bulldogs, or “Frenchies,” the Omaha-based breeder emphasizes safe and ethical breeding practices.

“We are transparent with every aspect of our breeding program and process,” says owner Sarah O’Callaghan. “I pride myself on breeding healthy, fun-loving Frenchies.”

Transparency is key for dog breeders, says O’Callaghan, who aims to end the stigma in the industry. For potential buyers, her website features a nursery livestream to see the puppies in real time.

“Our customers know we aren’t backyard breeders or scammers and trust that our dogs are healthy,” she says.

All dogs at 402 Frenchies are DNA and health tested, O’Callaghan says, setting them apart from other breeders. She strives to educate the community on specific care requirements for Frenchies, including nutrition.

“We have a fun take on dog nutrition,” she says. The menu at 402 Frenchies includes “barkuterie” — charcuterie boards for canines. Dog food and treats are sourced locally from Omaha-area businesses and farmers.

This year, 402 Frenchies was voted First Place for Dog Breeder in Omaha’s Choice Awards.