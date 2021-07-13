For those struggling with tough vision problems, it's time to see Omaha's experts

What you need to know about the Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL)

● The ICL vision correction procedure is rapidly growing in popularity and over 1 million have been performed worldwide.

● Sometimes referred to as the “permanent contact lens,” the ICL is a very small lens made of biocompatible material. It is positioned inside the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye), where it remains in place without needing any maintenance.

● ICL provides the clearest and most precise visual acuity of any vision correction procedure.

● ICL can remain indefinitely, but can also be removed if desired.

● ICL can be used to correct nearsightedness (even high prescriptions) and astigmatism.

● The ICL cannot be felt and is invisible to both the patient and observer.

Learn more at lasikomaha.com.