By bringing together gifts of all sizes — United Way of the Midlands (UWM) makes the most of every donated dollar. We keep our pulse on community needs and ensure all funds are awarded to programs making the biggest community impact.
For Tim Burke with Omaha Chamber of Commerce, 2018 and 2022 Campaign Chair with his wife, Terri, supporting United Way is an easy choice. “It’s about helping those in need,” Burke said. “And UWM is one of the most-effective and efficient organizations, with more than 95 cents of every dollar raised going directly back into the hands of those who need it.”
Rob Reed with Physicians Mutual, incoming 2023 Campaign Chair with his wife, Stacie, shares a similar sentiment. “United Way has tremendous impact on the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, a community we proudly call home,” Reed said. “Being involved at this level is a way for us to show our gratitude to a community we care so much about.”
People are also reading…
Community impact also inspires Theresa McDermott and her husband, Greg, Creighton University men’s basketball coach, to donate. “We chose United Way as one of our ‘charities of choice’ because they support a diverse portfolio of organizations and programs that keep donations local, which is important to us,” McDermott said.
For Matt Dwyer with Greenslate Development, donating to UWM is all about giving back. “I am lucky. I was born with my health and very few obstacles in my path,” Dwyer said. “If I can be helpful to anyone who wasn’t quite that lucky, then it is my obligation to do so.”
John P. Nelson with Silverstone Group, also believes in giving back. “United Way reaches so many of the often-underserved families,” Nelson said. “I believe that those of us who have been fortunate have an obligation to help those who have fallen on difficult times.”
Responsibility and impact also inspire Paul Maass of Scoular and his wife, Julie. “The one thing that stands out is the impact UWM has across many non-profit organizations. I firmly believe their processes drive greater effectiveness of our community’s philanthropic efforts,” Maass said. “We believe it is our responsibility to give back …and we hope the things we do will inspire others.”
An interest in philanthropy and volunteerism led Ty Kreitman, incoming chair of UWM’s Emerging Leaders group, to United Way. “I was introduced to them through my employer’s campaigns and was inspired to contribute more directly,” Kreitman said. “Aggregating our resources to build a stronger and more resilient community takes collective action and altruistic leadership. UWM leads that effort with a foundation of kindness, empathy and compassion.”
And CyncHealth, in addition to being a 211 Helpline partner, also chooses to run an employee-giving campaign to support UWM. “We don’t often get to see the direct impact of our work,” said Rachel Heinz with CyncHealth. “But by partnering with UWM, we can see the immediate effects of our donations through programs that are present and involved in our own neighborhoods.”
Relationships are truly the heart and soul of United Way. Today we are proud to say we work with more than 600 organizations and 40,000 donors who believe in the work we do and the impact we make.
If you’d like to join these individuals and get involved, go to UnitedWayMidlands.org/Donate.
In this Series
'A stronger tomorrow:' United Way of the Midlands celebrates 100 years
-
A special message to the Omaha-Council Bluffs community from United Way of the Midlands
-
Honoring our past, looking forward as United Way of the Midlands hits milestone
-
A century of helping others: A 100-year timeline of the United Way of the Midlands
- 6 updates