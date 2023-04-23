The Tocqueville Society

The Alexis de Tocqueville Society is comprised of donors who give at a level of $10,000 or more annually.

Since the Tocqueville Society was first founded in 1987 by 12 charter members — Andy and Marian Andersen, The Buffett Foundation, Alan and Marcia Baer Foundation, Robert Daugherty, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Durham, Charles M. Harper, Allan and Ann Mactier, Carl and Joyce Mammel, Walter and Suzanne Scott, Robert H. Storz, Bill and Jan Strauss, Michael and Gail Yanney — its members have been championing the work of United Way and encouraging others to do the same.

To date, more than $120 million in Tocqueville donations have been invested into our community.

And thanks to the leadership of 2022 Campaign Chairs Tim and Terri Burke, this year, UWM achieved 403 Tocqueville members — surpassing Mr. Warren Buffett’s Tocqueville Membership Challenge for the third year in a row! This means Mr. Buffett increased his generous match to 10% of UWM’s total campaign and more money will be invested into the Omaha-Council Bluffs community.