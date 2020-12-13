Gathering for the holidays? Here are the do's, don'ts and how to minimize your risk

In a year of sacrifice and separation, we’re quickly approaching one of our most difficult choices yet: what to do about Christmas and Hanukkah.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that the lowest risk celebrations include having small gatherings with only those in your immediate household or having a virtual gathering with those outside your household. The CDC is also advising everyone to postpone travel this year.

To some, these recommendations may sound cold. What about people who live alone? What about older adults desperate to see their children and grandchildren? What about those with chronic conditions who don’t know what 2021 will bring?

There are no easy answers. Families and friends across the country will have to make holiday decisions that are right for them while balancing what's right for their communities, health systems and frontline health care workers.

How to Lower Your COVID-19 Risk at Holiday Gatherings

If you do choose to gather with those outside your household for the holidays, there are ways to minimize your risk of being infected with or spreading COVID-19.

Before the gathering: