'Give what you can.' Local nonprofits seek donations, volunteers for Do Good Days

There’s no denying last year’s SHARE Omaha Do Good campaign was a massive success.

Here are just a few numbers (as shared by reporting nonprofits) to back that up:

17,813 donations equaling $2,558,002.50 including matching gifts

25% of donations were new donors

1,874 items donated for Wish List Wednesday valued at $43,800.69

912 new volunteer applicants

1,247 people volunteered during the week equaling 2,885 total volunteer hours

With such mind-blowing results for a first year effort, following that up might seem to be a daunting challenge — but not as far as SHARE Omaha’s concerned.

Presented by FNBO, this year’s Do Good Days, taking place May 17-19, promise three days of concentrated giving — through financial gifts, donated items and volunteered time — that will impact the community in a very big way.

In short, Do Good Days amplifies the power of giving with the goal to exceed every milestone set last year.

“For year two of the Do Good campaign, we expect to see even more people getting involved in ways to impact our 650-plus local nonprofits with dollars, items and time,” said SHARE Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas. “Each day offers families, individuals and co-workers different opportunities to help causes in the ways most meaningful to them.”

Here is what to expect for Do Good Days 2022:

Give on Tuesday, May 17, is an opportunity for people to fund the programs or organizations they are most passionate about.

Wednesday, May 18, is Wish List Wednesday — giving people the opportunity to buy or share material goods or items that organizations need.

Thursday, May 19, is Volun-Thursday, which engages people and groups in volunteer activities that do good in our community in countless ways.

Many SHARE Omaha organizations are planning specific volunteer actions on Volun-Thursday, while others are using the day to recruit long-term volunteers. Interested volunteers can sign up for Volun-Thursday opportunities at www.shareomaha.org/volunthursday.

“This year’s campaign is a set of three days, not a full week like in 2021, and we have heard nothing but satisfaction in the tightened schedule from nonprofits,” Maas added. “What we’re seeing is the general level of anticipation from the public and our supporters climbing, so we looking forward to a tremendous response.”

Maas said SHARE Omaha works hard to partner with the media and earn as much attention as possible across all channels to connect hundreds of nonprofits to the supporters they need to sustain their year-round missions.

“We are grateful for the generosity of local radio, television, outdoor and print media who contribute to SHARE Omaha's success in raising dollars, items and time for all our local nonprofit organizations,” Maas said.

The organization also provides marketing materials to nonprofit participants so they can communicate their “why” and their needs for Do Good Days to their current and potential supporters. SHARE Omaha also will be flexing some grassroots methods of promotion — banners on overpasses, chalk messages on sidewalks and even fun sign spinning contests.

They want this campaign to be and feel fun — and want there to be that groundswell of buzz that really enlivens and engages the city.

And despite how difficult the past two years have been for nonprofits, individuals and families — doing good is valued in Omaha and southwest Iowa.

“Do Good Days is where neighbors can find who is addressing causes they are passionate about, learn about those related nonprofit organizations and their most pressing needs and then donate or volunteer to help the organization meet a community need,” Maas said.

“A big thanks to FNBO and Omaha Steaks, $25,000 in cash will be randomly awarded to the nonprofits you're supporting during Do Good Days. There are ways for everyone to contribute at any level, and our community nonprofits need to refill their buckets of support and service, so this is the time to give what you can.”