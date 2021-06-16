Go bold with summer flavors: Grilled New York Strips with Cutting Board Sauce

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. On one large cutting board, prep parsley, chives, garlic, jalapeño, chili, and orange zest. In the middle of the cutting board, toss the ingredients until combined. A add the vinegar and oil to the herbs and vegetables. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine. Squeeze a tablespoon of orange juice over the mixture; allow the mixture to soak in the liquid while grilling the steaks.

2. Preheat grill to high heat (about 425°F).

3. Season both sides of the steaks with salt and pepper. Transfer steaks to the grill and sear for two to four minutes on each side, or until the steaks register 125 to 130°F on a digital thermometer (for medium-rare).

4. Transfer the grilled steaks to the top of the herb and vegetable mixture and let rest for at least 5 minutes. Pour any juices from the surface used to transfer the steaks over the top of the steaks and the mixture. Slice the steaks across the grain; toss steak slices with herbs and vegetables and serve family-style from the cutting board.

