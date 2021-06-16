Go bold with summer flavors: Grilled New York Strips with Cutting Board Sauce

Summer is finally here!
To celebrate, let’s add fresh flavors to your favorite cuts of Certified Piedmontese beef. This cutting board sauce recipe brings a bold taste to your weekend.
Ingredients
(Serves 2)
• 2 Certified Piedmontese New York Strip Steaks (10-ounce)
• 1 bunch parsley, chopped
• 1 bunch chives, green portions chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and diced
• 1 jalapeño, destemmed, seeded, and sliced
• 1 Fresno chili, destemmed, seeded, and sliced
• 1 orange, zested and 1 tablespoon of juice
• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
1. On one large cutting board, prep parsley, chives, garlic, jalapeño, chili, and orange zest. In the middle of the cutting board, toss the ingredients until combined. A add the vinegar and oil to the herbs and vegetables. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine. Squeeze a tablespoon of orange juice over the mixture; allow the mixture to soak in the liquid while grilling the steaks.
2. Preheat grill to high heat (about 425°F).
3. Season both sides of the steaks with salt and pepper. Transfer steaks to the grill and sear for two to four minutes on each side, or until the steaks register 125 to 130°F on a digital thermometer (for medium-rare).
4. Transfer the grilled steaks to the top of the herb and vegetable mixture and let rest for at least 5 minutes. Pour any juices from the surface used to transfer the steaks over the top of the steaks and the mixture. Slice the steaks across the grain; toss steak slices with herbs and vegetables and serve family-style from the cutting board.
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.