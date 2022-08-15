Going the extra mile: Program aims to connect connect Sarpy County residents

Going above and beyond for clients and the communities the firm serves is a fundamental trait of Olsson employees. Sometimes, that means literally going the extra mile to make sure a community member’s pet is well fed.

Roadway improvements in Sarpy County included road closures that affected a neighborhood and complicated dog food deliveries for one resident. Olsson technical leader Tony Egelhoff coordinated directly with the resident and the delivery company to help find a solution.

Details do not fall through the cracks when Egelhoff is on the job — from overcoming unexpected obstacles to managing multimillion-dollar projects.

Rapid westward expansion and the demand for new development meant it was time for Sarpy County to provide safe transportation access for current and future residents. The initiative, coined the West Sarpy Program, adds and rehabilitates nine square miles of county roads.

“The CONNECTSarpy – West Sarpy Program is the largest package of road projects in county history,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “We’re investing in an entire section of the county that is already bursting with development. This is an aggressive effort, and well on its way to better connecting our residents to neighborhoods, schools and businesses.”

County officials selected Olsson to provide a multidisciplinary array of services: survey, roadway and bridge design, traffic engineering, environmental permitting and planning, special inspections and geotechnical services. As Olsson got deeper into the project, the firm’s role expanded to include program management.

“In the program management role, we not only manage our designs and projects but incorporate all these other county transportation projects that are ongoing and planned,” Egelhoff said. “We help simplify it for the county and try to minimize the disruption to the public.”

Sarpy County anticipates approximately 75 projects during the next six fiscal years to improve the access, mobility, and safety of its existing transportation network totaling nearly $200 million. Seven of those projects fall within the West Sarpy Program and add up to more than $65 million in improvements.

Olsson worked closely with the county to create a brand, CONNECTSarpy, to make it easier for county officials to track and communicate the transportation projects to the public. The brand includes a logo, a full website, and social media pages. The CONNECTSarpy website simplifies ongoing projects and allows residents to provide feedback about ongoing work.

“I think there is a certain level of appreciation people have for knowing what’s going on before it happens,” said Stacey Roach, Olsson’s public engagement senior coordinator. “Public engagement has evolved to meet people where they are, which has opened a lot of opportunities. We think it’s the right thing to do.”

The West Sarpy Program not only provides new, efficient transportation to the public but also uses a new approach to do so. The roadway program is the first in Nebraska to use the construction manager general contractor (CMGC) project delivery method. So, how does this work?

The CMGC approach allows the client to contract an engineer and a contractor independently; the engineer and contractor will then work together to find the best solutions for a project. The CMGC method can simplify complex projects and optimize scheduling and efficiency in design. Olsson works closely with Sarpy County to execute transportation projects and get the job done right.

The CMGC method also allows construction to be divided and mixed into different work packages instead of coordinating several smaller projects. Olsson assisted the county in splitting the roadway program into four main construction packages to create the modern, well-planned road network more efficiently.

Olsson is performing construction administration and working with Hawkins Construction, the prime contractor, to communicate plans, stages of roadways, permitting, utility relocations, and other project details.

Though some phases of the West Sarpy Program are completed and open to traffic, full completion is expected in late 2023. Project updates are available at CONNECTSarpy.com.

