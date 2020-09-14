Golfers, don't put your clubs away yet; fall is the perfect time to discover Eagle Run

Autumn is the perfect time to reacquaint Omaha-area golfers with Eagle Run.
Tee times are more readily available as students head back to school, the temperatures are cooler and Eagle Run’s courses continue to be in excellent shape, said Damon Brower, head golf professional and general manager.
“Those who hang up their clubs after Labor Day are missing weeks of great golf,” he said, “especially at our courses.”
While Eagle Run caters to young and inexperienced golfers along with seniors, its two courses also appeal to more experienced golfers who want to improve their short game.
Eagle Run’s distance makes it perfect for youth who are learning the game.
First, the particulars: Eagle Run – situated near 132nd Street and West Maple Road – features the par-32 Links executive course and the par-3 Meadows, with holes range from 107 to 179 yards from the back tees.
“Bring your wedges and your putter, and work on your short game at the Meadows – all in about an hour,” said Julie Horgan, managing partner. “And 90 minutes to play the Links course, easily. It’s not a four-hour commitment to play at Eagle Run.”
Horgan invites golfers to spend their lunch break tackling one of Eagle Run’s courses. She promises to be respectful of their time – and suggests grabbing lunch from the snack bar while playing or heading back to work.
The expanded and upgraded snack bar now features chicken wings, chicken fingers, mini tacos, churros and french fries – along with traditional golf course fare of hot dogs, chips and soda. The snack bar features a full-service bar with well drinks, and tap, craft and canned beer.
Brower said Eagle Run’s courses are in quality condition despite the warm, dry condition.
“The greens are in as good of shape as any in the city.”
He credits course superintendent Tyler Lathrop, who previously worked with Brower at nearby Champions Run. “Tyler takes the conditions of our courses personally.”
When autumn turns to winter, Brower said, golfers still should keep their clubs handy. A TruGolf Simulator, added in 2019, can be used for $30 per hour, Mondays through Thursdays, and $40 per hour on weekends. “You can play famous courses like Pebble Beach or you can go to the driving range,” Brower said. Two people can choose from 90 courses and play one in about an hour.
Eagle Run will host winter leagues and hold contests on the simulator (look for announcements on social media and Eagle Run’s website, eaglerungolf.com.
Eagle Run will bring back its beefed-up juniors program, for golfers age 7 to 17, next spring. The club hosts Monday and Tuesday youth leagues. Two juniors leagues play the Meadows, and a third group of more experienced golfers plays the Links.
Eagle Run staff supervises and assists junior golfers while they are on the course. “Safety is our No. 1 priority during our leagues,” Brower said.
In addition, Eagle Run hosts par-3 leagues for women on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and a women’s league on the Links course on Monday nights. Men play the Links in league action on Tuesday nights.
The club offers senior and junior rates, along with season passes.
Eagle Run –which continues to promote social distancing before, during and after play – also schedules outings and welcomes golfers who want to form their own leagues.
“Eagle Run is affordable, and it’s not a difficult course,” Horgan said, “but it can help improve your game.”
