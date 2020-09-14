Golfers, don't put your clubs away yet; fall is the perfect time to discover Eagle Run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Autumn is the perfect time to reacquaint Omaha-area golfers with Eagle Run.

Tee times are more readily available as students head back to school, the temperatures are cooler and Eagle Run’s courses continue to be in excellent shape, said Damon Brower, head golf professional and general manager.

“Those who hang up their clubs after Labor Day are missing weeks of great golf,” he said, “especially at our courses.”

While Eagle Run caters to young and inexperienced golfers along with seniors, its two courses also appeal to more experienced golfers who want to improve their short game.

Eagle Run’s distance makes it perfect for youth who are learning the game.

First, the particulars: Eagle Run – situated near 132nd Street and West Maple Road – features the par-32 Links executive course and the par-3 Meadows, with holes range from 107 to 179 yards from the back tees.

“Bring your wedges and your putter, and work on your short game at the Meadows – all in about an hour,” said Julie Horgan, managing partner. “And 90 minutes to play the Links course, easily. It’s not a four-hour commitment to play at Eagle Run.”