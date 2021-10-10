Good breast health is essential; know what to discuss with your health care provider

Breast awareness means you should know what your breasts are like – how they look and feel and their normal characteristics – and examine them often enough that you remember. That doesn't mean you have to have a monthly exam. It just means you should become familiar with your breasts and then get a better assessment from your provider if you notice changes.

Changes You Should Discuss With Your Provider

On your self-exams, what exactly should you be looking for?

Bloody nipple discharge: Women can sometimes have a clear or milky white discharge, which is normal. What may be abnormal is if that discharge is bloody and if it's coming from only one breast. It may not be cancer, but could be a concern.

Nipple retraction: Nipple retraction, also called nipple inversion, invaginated nipple or inverted nipple, is when the point of the breast turns inward or become inverted and is pulled inward. It can happen when there’s inflammation or scarring of the tissue behind the nipple. It can be caused by many different things, but it’s a change you should talk about with your provider.