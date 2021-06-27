Good vibes, good people: Zen Coffee Co. offers specialty drinks, unique atmosphere

Come for the coffee, stay for the vibes.

The unique atmosphere of Omaha’s Zen Coffee sets it apart, says owner Abby McLeay.

Zen Coffee Company 2504 Farnam St., 402-452-3085 2505 S. 133rd Plaza, 531-213-2724 www.zencoffeecompany.com

“We comment all the time about the ‘vibe,’ but it’s a real thing” McLeay says. “It’s the way Zen makes you feel.”

Zen is an experience, she says, that starts with unique offerings like coffee flights and double cups, or specialty drinks like the Zen Blend or the Honey Bee latte.

“We serve coffee that you can’t find anywhere else in Omaha,” McLeay says. “Our menu is huge. You can literally have anything you dream of when it comes to coffee.”

The Zen experience also includes latte art, unique pastries and, of course, people.

“Coffee is all about the people,” McLeay says. “I love the relationships I’ve made over coffee.”

Running a specialty coffee shop involves a lot of people working together, McLeay says.

“The grower, the importer, the roaster, the shop, the barista and you, the consumer,” she says. “I love being a connecting part of that."