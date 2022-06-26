Good vibes only: Zen Coffee Co. offers specialty drinks, unique atmosphere

Come for the coffee, stay for the vibes.

Zen Coffee Company 2504 Farnam St., 402-452-3085 2505 S. 133rd Plaza, 531-213-2724 www.zencoffeecompany.com

The unique atmosphere of Omaha’s Zen Coffee Company is what has set it apart in the Omaha coffee scene for the past five years, says owner Abby McLeay.

“Zen is an experience," she says. “It starts with unique offerings like coffee and toast flights, double cups, or specialty drinks like the Butter Beer, Belgian Waffle Latte or the Honey Bee. But don’t sleep on the smoothies and lemonades.”

Zen’s menu is vast and ever-changing, but always consistently delicious, she adds.

The Zen experience also includes latte art, unique pastries and, of course, people.

“Coffee is all about the people,” McLeay says. “I love the relationships I’ve made over coffee.”

Born and raised in Omaha, McLeay and her husband Ryan celebrate their Midwest roots, she says, while always researching new, innovative ideas to bring to the region.

“We aim to serve something for everyone,” McLeay says.