Hastings College celebrates 140 years of helping students find their future

On Sept. 13, 1882, the formal opening of Hastings College took place at a chapel service in the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings.

The college convened its first classes that day, with 44 students climbing the stairs to six rented rooms on the second floor of a building in downtown Hastings. The first year was underway.

Classes were held at that location for two years, as the transformation of prairie to college campus was underway with the construction of McCormick Hall, which still stands today, and the planting of thousands of trees by the citizens of Hastings in support of the transformation.

“It’s now 140 years later, and we’re blessed to continue the dreams of those early founders, to walk the campus they built, and thank the generations of community members, students, faculty, staff and alumni who have supported this exceptional place all these years,” said Dr. Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College.

Classes for the 140th year of Hastings College began in August. With residence halls near capacity, the energy on campus was similar to the fall of 2019, the pre-pandemic fall when the college embarked on a bold path of launching a block-style semester schedule and providing iPads, textbooks and a travel experience for all students.

During the August block this year, 75 students went on their EXPL travel course, with more than 50 of those traveling internationally.

Students on international EXPL courses traveled to Peru, Scotland and Serbia, while those in domestic EXPL classes explored national parks in Colorado and Utah and traveled across several states to study the history of the Civil Rights Movement in America. More students are scheduled to travel this fall to Ireland, and then in March to Honduras, Japan, Spain and France.

These faculty-led, intentional travel experiences encourage individual growth and global awareness, and are a required component of the Hastings College curriculum. EXPL courses are typically offered during two-week blocks, which are in August and March, and are provided at no additional cost to students.

“It is an exciting time at Hastings College, with students traveling again, athletic and fine arts events in full swing and a campus and classrooms full of amazing students,” Lloyd said. “It’s a great day to be a Bronco.”

For more about Hastings College, go to hastings.edu.