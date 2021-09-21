'Healing and hope.' At Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, nurses are health care MVPs

As the football season kicks off and we return to the world of tunnel walks and stadium hot dogs, we are reminded of the importance of a strong team.

At Madonna, we consider our team, the people who have shown up to care for patients day after day, despite the uncertainty of a pandemic, to be our most valuable asset.

No football team is complete without a strong quarterback, and here at Madonna, the best example would be our nursing staff. They are part of our expert treatment team of coach-like physicians, therapy specialists and neuropsychologists, but their leadership in advocating for patients and executing their plan of care cannot be overstated.

“I think working at Madonna allows nurses to do what nurses do best, providing healing along with hope to those we serve,” says Paul Dongilli, Jr., president and CEO at Madonna. “We simply could not achieve the world-class outcomes for our patients without the medical skill and compassion that our nurses demonstrate each day.”

The key to success for any quarterback is knowing the individual players on the field. Our nurses have the opportunity to spend a lot of time with patients. As they provide patients care they get to know them, their goals, their families, their challenges and strengths.