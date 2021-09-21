'Healing and hope.' At Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, nurses are health care MVPs

As the football season kicks off and we return to the world of tunnel walks and stadium hot dogs, we are reminded of the importance of a strong team.
At Madonna, we consider our team, the people who have shown up to care for patients day after day, despite the uncertainty of a pandemic, to be our most valuable asset.
No football team is complete without a strong quarterback, and here at Madonna, the best example would be our nursing staff. They are part of our expert treatment team of coach-like physicians, therapy specialists and neuropsychologists, but their leadership in advocating for patients and executing their plan of care cannot be overstated.
“I think working at Madonna allows nurses to do what nurses do best, providing healing along with hope to those we serve,” says Paul Dongilli, Jr., president and CEO at Madonna. “We simply could not achieve the world-class outcomes for our patients without the medical skill and compassion that our nurses demonstrate each day.”
The key to success for any quarterback is knowing the individual players on the field. Our nurses have the opportunity to spend a lot of time with patients. As they provide patients care they get to know them, their goals, their families, their challenges and strengths.
They are also charged with communicating effectively with other members of the team, making sure to share any recent medical developments or changes in patient conditions that may affect therapy sessions or medical progress. Our nurses are there when patients are feeling strong and when they are feeling vulnerable, providing a constant source of caring compassion.
Another common trait among successful QBs and Madonna nurses is a will to win. At Madonna, this trait translates into passion for their work.
“Nurses at Madonna are so passionate about the care that they provide,” says Terasa Farlin, Madonna’s assistant vice president of nursing. “It’s evident in our patient outcomes and the recognition they share with each other and the recognition they receive from our patients. Our nurses are so driven and always so encouraged to celebrate milestones and breakthroughs with our patients. They are really motivated by their success. It’s what keeps nurses coming back to do this work. Why so many of our nurses work here for their entire career.”
Madonna is currently hiring MVP nurses on our Lincoln and Omaha campuses. To apply, visit www.madonna.org/nursing.