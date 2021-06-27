 Skip to main content
HEALTH & MEDICINE: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners
Chiropractic Center

First Place

Midwest Movement

Winners

Advanced Chiropractic & Neurology

Kunz Chiropractic

Dental Practice

First Place

Premier Dental

Winners

Bolding Dentistry

Creighton University School of Dentistry

Dermatology Center

First Place

Dr. Joel Schlessinger / Skin Specialists

Winners

Dermatology Specialists of Omaha

Braddock Finnegan Dermatology

Eye Care Center

First Place

Vision Specialists

Winners

Midwest Eye Care

Illumin

Family Physician Clinic

First Place

Think Whole Person Healthcare Clinic

Winners

Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Regency

Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Northwest

Health Insurance Provider

First Place

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska

Winners

Humana

Aetna

Hearing Aids Center

First Place

ASI Audiology & Hearing Instruments

Winners

Advanced Audiology of Greater Omaha

Beltone Hearing Center

Hospice Care

First Place

AseraCare Hospice

Winners

Hillcrest Hospice

St. Croix Hospice

Hospital

First Place

OrthoNebraska

Winners

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Methodist Women’s Hospital

In-Home Health Care

First Place

Hillcrest Home Care

Winners

Brookestone Home Health

Visiting Nurse Association

Lasik Eye Surgery

First Place

Omaha Eye and Laser Institute

Winners

Kugler Vision

Vance Thompson Vision

Oral Surgery

First Place

Village Pointe Oral Surgery

Winners

Facial Surgery Institute

Midwest Oral Surgery

Orthodontics

First Place

Omaha Orthodontics

Winners

Igel Orthodontics

Ries Orthodontics

Orthopedic Clinic

First Place

OrthoNebraska

Winners

MD West One

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Pain Management

First Place

Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Winners

OrthoNebraska

Nebraska Medicine Pain Management Clinic

Pediatric Care

First Place

Children’s Physicians

Winners

Boys Town Pediatrics

Village Pointe Pediatrics

Pharmacy

First Place

Walgreens

Winners

Hy-Vee

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy

Physical Therapy

First Place

Makovicka Physical Therapy

Winners

Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

OrthoNebraska

Podiatrist

First Place

Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa

Winners

Omaha Foot and Ankle

Mid Plains Podiatry

Short-Term Rehabilitation Facility

First Place

Papillion Manor

Winners

Brookestone Meadows

Brookestone Village

Skilled Nursing Facility

First Place

Papillion Manor

Winners

Brookestone Meadows

Hillcrest Health Services

Sleep Apnea Treatment

First Place

Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center

Winners

Frontier Home Medical

Methodist Hospital Sleep Center

Urgent Care Facility

First Place

OrthoNebraska

Winners

Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Northwest

Midwest Urgent Care

