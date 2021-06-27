HEALTH & MEDICINE: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners

Chiropractic Center
First Place
Midwest Movement
Winners
Advanced Chiropractic & Neurology
Kunz Chiropractic
Dental Practice
First Place
Premier Dental
Winners
Bolding Dentistry
Creighton University School of Dentistry
Dermatology Center
First Place
Dr. Joel Schlessinger / Skin Specialists
Winners
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha
Braddock Finnegan Dermatology
Eye Care Center
First Place
Vision Specialists
Winners
Midwest Eye Care
Illumin
Family Physician Clinic
First Place
Think Whole Person Healthcare Clinic
Winners
Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Regency
Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Northwest
Health Insurance Provider
First Place
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
Winners
Humana
Aetna
Hearing Aids Center
First Place
ASI Audiology & Hearing Instruments
Winners
Advanced Audiology of Greater Omaha
Beltone Hearing Center
Hospice Care
First Place
AseraCare Hospice
Winners
Hillcrest Hospice
St. Croix Hospice
Hospital
First Place
OrthoNebraska
Winners
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Methodist Women’s Hospital
In-Home Health Care
First Place
Hillcrest Home Care
Winners
Brookestone Home Health
Visiting Nurse Association
Lasik Eye Surgery
First Place
Omaha Eye and Laser Institute
Winners
Kugler Vision
Vance Thompson Vision
Oral Surgery
First Place
Village Pointe Oral Surgery
Winners
Facial Surgery Institute
Midwest Oral Surgery
Orthodontics
First Place
Omaha Orthodontics
Winners
Igel Orthodontics
Ries Orthodontics
Orthopedic Clinic
First Place
OrthoNebraska
Winners
MD West One
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Pain Management
First Place
Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Winners
OrthoNebraska
Nebraska Medicine Pain Management Clinic
Pediatric Care
First Place
Children’s Physicians
Winners
Boys Town Pediatrics
Village Pointe Pediatrics
Pharmacy
First Place
Walgreens
Winners
Hy-Vee
Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
First Place
Makovicka Physical Therapy
Winners
Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
OrthoNebraska
Podiatrist
First Place
Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa
Winners
Omaha Foot and Ankle
Mid Plains Podiatry
Short-Term Rehabilitation Facility
First Place
Papillion Manor
Winners
Brookestone Meadows
Brookestone Village
Skilled Nursing Facility
First Place
Papillion Manor
Winners
Brookestone Meadows
Hillcrest Health Services
Sleep Apnea Treatment
First Place
Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center
Winners
Frontier Home Medical
Methodist Hospital Sleep Center
Urgent Care Facility
First Place
OrthoNebraska
Winners
Methodist Physician’s Clinic - Northwest
Midwest Urgent Care