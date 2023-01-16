Health officials: Opioid abuse, overdoses remain a concern in southwest Iowa

While methamphetamines, alcohol and THC are the three most abused substances, opioid misuse is largely under-reported in Page County, Iowa — making it difficult to detect and treat until an overdose occurs.

According to Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen, individuals who use meth, crack, cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills, ecstasy, molly, etc., do not realize that the drug they are using may have been laced with fentanyl (a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine) or carfentanil (approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl).

It's a national problem because of its physical/emotional impact and accessibility. Nationwide, there were 91,799 deaths in 2020, and in Iowa there was a 20% increase in drug overdoses in 2020 from 2019. Nationwide, nearly 75% of overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opiate.

“Typically, opioid overdoses are not intentional, and the person taking the opioid medication (prescription pills) may not even realize they have been abusing or have become dependent on the substance,” Mullen said.

“The individual believes they are using the amount that is associated with their tolerance for the substance but end up having an overdose due to the drug being laced with this powerful opioid.”

In simple terms, opioids as we know them are substances that act on opioid receptors to produce euphoric effects. We also know them by these names: hydrocodone (Vicodin), morphine, codeine, heroin and oxycodone (oxycontin).

Medically, they are primarily used for pain relief, including anesthesia, and Mullen said what makes opioids so addictive is how they interact with the brain, creating a false sense of well-being. The medication takes over rational thinking and alternative coping skills to address pain.

He said the individual continues to believe that their pain is so great that they cannot have a quality life while living with pain.

“Basically, the person forgets how to live with a certain amount of pain and believes pain to be debilitating,” Mullen said. “This of course is not always the norm and different from person to person.”

Safe disposal of opioids It is not recommended to simply throw away medication or flush an opioid as it can pose an environmental risk. Here are safe methods of disposal: • Most pharmacies offer an at-home pill destroyer such as DisposeRx or Deterra individuals can use. Ask your pharmacist for access. • People can also typically find a drug drop box within their community. The locations vary, but typically, they are at law enforcement centers or local pharmacies. People can conduct an internet search to find the closest location.

When a person takes a higher dose than their body and brain can manage, they may experience an overdose.

There are three key symptoms of an overdose, known as the “opioid overdose triad” — pinpoint pupils, slowed or stopped breathing and unconsciousness/unresponsiveness.

Respiratory depression is a dangerous symptom because it can lead to hypoxia or inadequate blood oxygenation, which can result in permanent brain damage or even death.

Mullen said that within the past five years, Page County hasn’t experienced an increase in reported opioid use more than any other county in southwest Iowa.

Before that, however, it was considered a red county where 88 out of 100 people were being prescribed an opioid.

Current county data shows 44 out of 100 are currently prescribed an opioid at any given time. Statewide, for every 100 individuals in Iowa, 40 are prescribed an opioid.

He added that since awareness and information about opioid's addictive nature has been made known, Page County providers have done a “wonderful job” in finding alternate methods to address people’s pain needs.

“In general, most people can function and often experience low consequences regardless of the drug early on because of the use, but over time, this typically changes for a person as the dependency toward the substances starts to have an adverse impact on their lives,” Mullen said.

“When dependency or loss of control begins to occur, this is when the person starts to experience relationship issues, job loss and legal and financial problems, reduce social interactions and cross addiction to other substances.”

He added that, for some, the stigma associated with addiction or deep-rooted personal shame keeps individuals from reaching out for help.

“Consequences that occur because of drug and alcohol abuse or dependency oftentimes are not powerful enough to change someone’s behavior,” he said.

For those in Page County who are in the depths of addiction and are considering reaching out, they can do so confidentially through Clarinda Mental Health Center and Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services as community resources, Mullen said.

He said individuals can also call, text or chat with staff at www.yourlifeiowa.com, which provides immediate crisis support and “warm handoffs” to treatment centers located as close as possible to the person in need.

“Change begins when an internal decision is made that the lifestyle is no longer acceptable,” Mullen said.

This article is sponsored by Page County Public Health using opioid settlement funds. For more information, contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.