Healthy holidays ahead: The Y offers indoor activities, programs for the whole family

As we prepare to enjoy the festive and indulgent holiday season, and the inevitable subsequent New Year’s resolutions, why not get a jump on it and stay ahead of the scale? Just because we’re bundling up, doesn’t mean we need to slow down.
In fact, the holidays are the perfect time to start or continue a health and wellness exercise program. The YMCA of Greater Omaha offers plenty of indoor activities and programs for all ages at 10 convenient locations across the metro.
Explore all there is to do at your local Y by exploring the new and improved website at www.metroymca.org. Here are a few suggestions.
Take a lap
It’s always warm in the indoor pool, but somehow it feels even warmer in the winter months. From open swim to aquacise to swim safety instruction and more, the pools at the Y are a great place to enjoy some winter play.
Join the group
The Y offers an impressive and robust calendar of group exercise classes, from low-impact cardio for active older adults, to yoga and total body conditioning and more. Enjoy the camaraderie of working out with fellow members, in a safe, clean and responsible environment.
Pedal power
The Ys offer spin studios with great bikes, be it a casual pedal on your own, or a cycling class with instructors to improve your overall cardio conditioning.
Shoot some hoops
The gyms at the Y have produced some amazing people, talents and results. Shoot some hoops and get a run in, all in a controlled environment while the temperatures dip outside.
Get a kid in the game
Keep an eye on registration dates for Winter Youth Sports, including the popular basketball programs across the city. Spring serves up soccer, flag football and volleyball, so the kiddos can play all year round.
Support the cause
During the season of giving, please consider supporting your local Y with a donation, or by volunteering for programs serving those less fortunate. The YMCA strives to strengthen the foundation of community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and it’s your support – through memberships, donations and volunteering – that helps the Y accomplish so much good for all community members.
When you join the Y, you’re joining so much more than just a gym. Visit www.metroymca.org to learn more about joining and supporting the Y, and all the good that comes with it.
