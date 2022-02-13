Heart and soul: Innovative, patient-centered care leads to cardiac clinical trial excellence

“There are very few sites in the U.S. that were chosen to do this,” Dr. Latacha said. “There was a pretty extensive screening process that we had to go through.”

Methodist’s cardiac, vascular and pulmonary clinical trial team, which currently manages 18 active studies with more than 60 enrolled participants, hasn’t lost one patient to follow-up since 2015. In other words, not one enrollee has chosen to discontinue their care or follow-up visits after committing to a study.

“We care,” added McMartin. “We’re The Meaning of Care. It’s not about the money or the numbers for us. We want someone else’s mom, son or best friend to be safe and healthy. We treat them like individuals instead of numbers.”

According to McMartin, that’s what yields good data and makes Methodist so attractive to clinical research organizations charged with selecting the best, most reliable sites for their studies.

Steve Sewell, a field engineer for EBR Systems Inc., agrees. The Meaning of Care, he said, is just the beginning of why Methodist was chosen for the SOLVE-CRT study.