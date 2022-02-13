Heart and soul: Innovative, patient-centered care leads to cardiac clinical trial excellence

At a postoperative appointment in May 2021, Pat Thomas revealed the story behind his tropical shirt that continued garnering the attention of clinic staff.
“Every Friday was Hawaiian shirt day at work,” the retired Omaha Public Power District database manager said. “So, I guess you could say I’ve got a rather nice collection.”
His dry humor was on full display, but it suddenly ceased when trying to explain his gratitude for the clinical trial he’s enrolled in.
He pressed his lips together as the realization hit: This trial may have given him many more days to sport those bright floral shirts. It may have given him the energy to say yes to more walks with his wife, more touch football with his grandson and more lawn mower rides with his granddaughter.
“They’re little things,” he said, wiping away a tear. “But they’re good things.”
The clinical research coordinators at Methodist Physicians Clinic – Dru McMartin, CCRC, MA, and Danielle Frodyma, PhD – have spent a lot of time coordinating Pat’s care and overseeing his follow-up visits. They know a lot about him, including his real name. To help prevent research bias and uphold privacy laws, Pat’s real name and age must be kept from EBR Systems Inc. – the makers of an innovative device tucked deep inside his chest.
With the help of McMartin and Frodyma, EBR Systems Inc. is studying Pat’s response to its WiSE CRT (cardiac resynchronization therapy) System, which provides leadless pacing for heart failure patients.
Methodist electrophysiologist Matthew Latacha, MD, has spent years researching the technology, as he’s fully aware of the problems that leads – or wires – can cause with traditional CRT devices.
“Infections, dislodgement, fractures,” Dr. Latacha explained. “To get away from any kind of leads is an ideal situation.”
The WiSE CRT System involves the implantation of an ultrasound transmitter, which is placed between the ribs. That transmitter sends a pulse through the chest to a tiny electrode implanted inside the heart. This pacing stimulus resynchronizes the heart.
Despite the traditional pacemaker that Pat’s had for years and the various medications he’s tried, his heart was still beating out of sync, causing him shortness of breath and chronic fatigue.
Dr. Latacha knew this made Pat – his patient of seven years – the perfect candidate for the WiSE CRT clinical trial (SOLVE-CRT). So with Pat’s willing participation, Dr. Latacha implanted Pat’s WiSE CRT device as representatives of EBR Systems Inc. supervised.
“There are very few sites in the U.S. that were chosen to do this,” Dr. Latacha said. “There was a pretty extensive screening process that we had to go through.”
Methodist’s cardiac, vascular and pulmonary clinical trial team, which currently manages 18 active studies with more than 60 enrolled participants, hasn’t lost one patient to follow-up since 2015. In other words, not one enrollee has chosen to discontinue their care or follow-up visits after committing to a study.
“We care,” added McMartin. “We’re The Meaning of Care. It’s not about the money or the numbers for us. We want someone else’s mom, son or best friend to be safe and healthy. We treat them like individuals instead of numbers.”
According to McMartin, that’s what yields good data and makes Methodist so attractive to clinical research organizations charged with selecting the best, most reliable sites for their studies.
Steve Sewell, a field engineer for EBR Systems Inc., agrees. The Meaning of Care, he said, is just the beginning of why Methodist was chosen for the SOLVE-CRT study.
“We work all over the country,” he said. “What I like about Methodist is the feel – the atmosphere. The equipment is nice. The rooms are spacious. Dr. Latacha is passionate about this procedure, and the staff is fantastic. But the passion for the patients – making sure we get the best candidates and that they get the best outcomes – that’s what stands out.”
Thanks to Methodist’s dedication in landing the study, Pat’s shortness of breath has almost completely disappeared. And his quality of life has significantly improved.
“I’m so glad I participated in it,” he said.
“It’s remarkable,” Dr. Latacha said. “This is the future of the field. And we can say that we were one of the first centers in the country – in the world, even – to do this.”