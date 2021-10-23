Holly and Tonn Ostergard named 2021 Most Honored Citizens at Aksarben Ball

Celebrating volunteerism and community service through recognition at the Aksarben Ball has been a beloved Nebraska tradition since 1895.

After a hiatus in 2020, the tradition was welcomed back Saturday night with one of the largest crowds in Aksarben history. Nearly 2,100 people attended Saturday night commemorating that "Now is the Time" for togetherness and Nebraska pride.

CHI Health Center Omaha was filled with excitement as more than 200 Nebraska and western Iowa families were honored. The Aksarben Ball, the headlining event of the Aksarben Foundation, highlights the importance of education while raising funds for the Aksarben Scholarship Program. Aksarben has been proudly awarding scholarships to Nebraska students for over 60 years. In keeping with tradition, the night concluded with the reveal of the night’s highest honor, the Most Honored Citizens of Aksarben for 2021.

Both native Nebraskans and University of Nebraska alumni, Tonn Ostergard was born on a farm just outside of Gothenburg; Holly was born in Lincoln. Each were taught core values — dependability, authenticity, commitment, compassion and generosity. The couple married in 1984 at First Plymouth Congregational Church, where they still attend.