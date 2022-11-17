 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASKED & ANSWERED

'How often should I wash my car?' Omaha expert says not as often as you might think

From the Asked & Answered: Expert advice for everyday life in Omaha and beyond series
  • Updated

In this installment of Asked & Answered, IQ Car Wash owner Travis Barker tackles the question: "How often should I wash my car?" Video by Matthew Pflug Productions.

Asked&Answered Logo

Choosing the right car wash will go a long way to extending the life of your vehicle. But how often should you wash your car? Can you wash it too often?

In this installment of Asked & Answered, IQ Car Wash owner Travis Barker tackles these questions and offers tips to Omaha drivers.

Created by The World-Herald in partnership with Omaha’s most reliable experts, Asked & Answered offers expert advice for everyday life. Featuring answers to frequently asked questions and monthly tips from local professionals, Asked & Answered aims to help you make informed decisions every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert