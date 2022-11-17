'How often should I wash my car?' Omaha expert says not as often as you might think

Choosing the right car wash will go a long way to extending the life of your vehicle. But how often should you wash your car? Can you wash it too often?
In this installment of Asked & Answered, IQ Car Wash owner Travis Barker tackles these questions and offers tips to Omaha drivers.
Created by The World-Herald in partnership with Omaha’s most reliable experts, Asked & Answered offers expert advice for everyday life. Featuring answers to frequently asked questions and monthly tips from local professionals, Asked & Answered aims to help you make informed decisions every day.