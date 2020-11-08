How to play it safe with kids’ fall, winter activities when there’s added risk

• If there is direct contact between participants

Indoor sports are largely going to be riskier than outdoor ones because of decreased ventilation and dilution from fresh air. However, the number of other people present and their proximity also matter.

Activities like tennis, dance, gymnastics and swimming – where people are keeping a good distance from others and there is little contact – will be safer than basketball, hockey and bounce houses. By their nature, those types of activities lead to closer contact. Activities like wrestling, where the purpose is to be up close and personal, are discouraged. Even if all participants wear masks, such activities carry significant risk for transmission.

What you can do

Yes, there are a lot of questions about COVID-19 risks. But there’s plenty that parents can do to keep their kids safe and healthy.

Ask: If you’re on the fence about an activity, check with a coach or organizer to see if masks are required or steps have been taken to further spread out participants. Your inquiry might be just the nudge needed to make a meaningful change.