Humanitarian of the Year: Essential workers' sacrifice must be recognized

This decision comes in the spirit of honoring those individuals who have sustained our communities through the pandemic at great personal risk. They have kept us fed, kept grocery shelves stocked, cared for us if we were sick, educated our youth, kept the stream of packages coming to our doors, prepared our food, collected the trash, maintained the streets, came when we called for a first responder, and so many other things that we often take for granted. To elevate the experience of all essential workers, the organization has highlighted the experiences of six individuals with video and photo features. They are Audrey Jones LPN, meatpacking workers Blanca Menjivar and Alicia Cordova, third grade teacher Erin Violi, Hy-Vee service manager Jerry Carr, and volunteer services and community outreach manager Amanda Smith.

Inclusive Communities recognizes that the pandemic isn’t over, and while many have had the privilege of working from home, essential workers have not. “At the beginning of the year when we decided that this was who we wanted to recognize, we tried to figure out the best way that we could really encompass the plethora of people who have been sustaining us throughout this past year and half,” said Maggie Wood, Inclusive Communities executive director. “The pandemic highlighted inequities in our society. We saw here in Nebraska, the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on BIPOC communities. We saw the difficulties in getting PPE to essential workers. We saw repeated outbreaks among meatpacking plant workers, and the battle that was undertaken to provide them basic protections. PPE wasn’t the only problem, it was also the lack of having paid sick leave, the inability to physically distance in their households, the job insecurity if they were affected by COVID-19 directly or needed to care for a sick loved one, the troubles of navigating online learning for their children while still needing to report in-person to work every day.”