Inclusive Communities embraces diversity, creates brave spaces for those who need it

Inclusive Communities was established in 1938 as the Midlands Chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews (now the National Conference for Community and Justice).

In that historical context, the conversation centered on “Who is an American?” particularly in response to overt anti-Semitism and heinous acts committed by the Ku Klux Klan.

From the very beginning, the organization has been engaged in mobilizing against divisive forces of violence, ignorance and exclusion, as it seeks to embrace diversity and build strong communities.

‘Not in Omaha’

In 1938, Otto Swanson, owner of the Nebraska Clothing Company, was appalled by the entreaty of another Omaha businessman to conduct a secret boycott of Jewish-owned businesses, touted as a benefit to him since his business was “Christian-owned.”

Swanson had been quoted as saying, “I couldn’t believe anything like that could happen, not in the United States and certainly not in Omaha.”

He was committed to working toward human understanding. Along with W. Dale Clark, banker; Milton Livingston, businessman; and Ralph Svoboda, attorney, he joined with other leading citizens and Inclusive Communities was born (albeit as the NCCJ Midlands Chapter)

From the outset, the organization’s activities were focused on engaging the wider community in discussion — on race in the 1940s; struggles faced by Native American communities, youth, and rural populations in the 1950s; and sexuality and substance abuse in the 1960s.