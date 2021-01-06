Inclusivity, affordability are keys to success at Mercy High School

“The value of diversity is two-fold: you see the richness of differences and the celebration of similarities,” said Sr. Hannon. “Whoever you are coming in, you are welcome here. You make our community better by being here.”

To make a Mercy education accessible, the school offers a unique negotiated tuition program. More than 82% of current students pay an individualized tuition amount based on family income.

The school distributed close to $2 million in tuition assistance in 2019 thanks to concerted fundraising efforts, including Mercy’s annual FIESTA. (Typically, an in-person dinner auction, this year’s event – FIESTA 2021: Saints and Superheroes – will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 20.)

“We’re very blessed by all of our generous donors,” Sr. Hannon said. “A lot of people understand what our mission at Mercy is and they support it.”

Seniors Akot, Gonka, Hernandez and Klein – and the other 80 members of the Class of 2021 – have been steeped in that mission for three-and-a-half years now. They’ve developed as critical thinkers and compassionate servants with a license to try it all – athletics, theatre, fine arts, clubs, campus ministry, service opportunities and more.