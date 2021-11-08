Industry makeover: Milan Laser Hair Removal's rise to acclaim began in Omaha

“I was captivated by Abe and Shikhar’s vision,” Papek recalls. “I remember asking myself, ‘Is this too good to be true?’ But it wasn’t—I knew I had to be part of this. Every day I’m so grateful to be on a team with highly motivated individuals who live out our core values.”

“We’ve grown a lot over the last few years, but our mission remains the same—and it’s at the heart of everything we do at Milan,” emphasized Papek. “Our goal is to deliver the best results in the industry while providing an exceptional customer experience for every client no matter which location they visit for treatments, and that means having a team of experts leading the way at the clinics as well as at our corporate headquarters.”

Milan has always had a strong medical foundation, being founded by two medical doctors, and that continues today with large-scale medical oversight in the clinics and at headquarters.

“Our clients can always rest easy knowing they’re getting treated by experts,” said Saxena. “Not only are they getting the most effective treatments, but they’re also getting them done safely.”

As Milan’s footprint continues to expand, so does its reputation. The company emphasizes the importance of client feedback and believes the clients’ results speak for themselves.