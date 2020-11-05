Inside a Blue Ribbon school: Marian's award-winning academics help students to thrive

Marian is a recipient of the U.S. Department of Education 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Marian has been identified as an Exemplary High Performing School, which means that the achievement of the students in the most recent year tested placed Marian in the top 15% in the nation in reading and mathematics.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

As a 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools award winner, Marian is one of:

• 367 schools from across the country

• 50 nonpublic schools

• 6 schools in Nebraska

• 4 schools in Omaha

This marks the third time Marian has been recognized – the most of any school in Nebraska.