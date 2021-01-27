International businesswoman makes global impact from the comfort of her Omaha home

Debra Danielson is a proud Omaha resident. But when you dig a little deeper, you quickly learn that her life has been shaped by the world at large.

An accomplished businesswoman who earned both her bachelor’s and EMBA from the University of Nebraska, Debra built a 30-year career in the high-tech communications and media industries. As the Director of Sales & Business Development at Alcatel-Lucent, Debra was responsible for domestic and international communication infrastructure and procurement projects requiring complex IT, hardware and Operations Software.

“I have lived and worked in Western Europe, North America, and Central America building out communication companies, launching the world wide web and the first AT&T iPhone network,” Debra said of her work, adding, “These media companies are the future for all of the countries, people and industries to use for sharing, communicating and benefitting the planet.”

Throughout her career, Debra has helped give people all over the world access to technology that allows them to communicate anytime, anywhere. Now, with her corporate career behind her, she’s found a new way to help foreigners abroad communicate: by teaching them English.