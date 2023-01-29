Investing in Omaha’s business future, Deloitte opens new downtown office

When Deloitte first opened its Omaha office in 1956, the small team of accounting professionals must have felt excited at the prospect of serving the city’s bustling business community.

We’re feeling a similar sense of excitement today as we celebrate the opening of Deloitte’s new downtown Omaha office located in the Capitol District near the newly transformed Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront.

Our modern new workspace is a wonderful environment for collaboration and teamwork and shows our commitment to our people, clients and the greater Omaha community.

We’re grateful to be in the exciting city center and can’t wait to welcome others in the community — from public corporations and government agencies to private companies and not-for-profit organizations — to this remarkable space in Omaha’s vibrant epicenter for business and talent.

Bringing the Deloitte network to Nebraska businesses

With some 200 professionals and growing, our Omaha office is Deloitte’s services hub for the state of Nebraska. It’s also an important part of one of the largest professional services organizations in the U.S., comprising more than 150,000 professionals nationwide.

We are proud to bring the scale and history of our professional services organization (dating back to Deloitte’s founding in 1845) to bear on our local business relationships right here in Nebraska. Our Omaha office not only serves nearly all of Nebraska’s largest companies; we also advise much of the up-and-coming next generation of Nebraska business leaders.

Transforming for the future

While most people know Deloitte for its audit and tax accounting services, over the years our offerings have evolved to include management and technology consulting, among many other services. With deep knowledge in technologies such as robotics, AI and machine learning, Deloitte provides consulting services that can help clients across the “Silicon Prairie” keep pace with the accelerating pace of change.

We have extensive practices in SAP, Oracle, Salesforce and Workday, as well as long-standing alliances with these and other tech innovators. As a leader in digital transformation, we help enable Nebraska businesses to bridge the distance between their operations today and their visions for tomorrow.

Embracing our shared values

All the facts and figures about our size and history, as notable as they may be, are secondary to our core purpose: making an impact that matters. We accomplish this goal through the values we share with the business community — ethics and integrity; diversity, equity and inclusion; quality; collaboration and community service; and, of course, Nebraska nice.

As a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), we have published our second DEI Transparency Report, an important tool to hold us accountable and show our progress. We are proud to say that more than half our leaders in the Omaha office are women, including two award-winning managing directors who were nationally recognized for their inspirational leadership.

Giving back to the community

Like our clients, we understand the importance of giving back to the community and have expanded our traditional Impact Day of community service to a philosophy of impact every day. Our philanthropic work includes organization-wide campaigns for the United Way and service to many other nonprofit organizations.

In fact, our leaders serve on the boards of more than 100 Nebraska not-for-profits, including the board of the University of Nebraska College of Business. The University of Nebraska is also supported through contributions from active and retired Deloitte partners/principals/managing directors and employees matched by the Deloitte Foundation. We also work on volunteer initiatives and support various community events and activities.

Committed to Nebraska’s success

As an innovative and forward-thinking strategic services provider, one of the things Deloitte is focused on is what comes next. Given the pivotal surge in business investment in Omaha and across the Nebraska business landscape, we’re convinced the best is yet to come. As Omaha continues to develop into one of the country’s leading business centers, we could not be more excited to continue to invest in, serve, and support our exceptional community.

