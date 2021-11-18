Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell brings holiday cheer to Holland Center on Nov. 23

Irish cultural icon Daniel O’Donnell is bringing his mix of country and Irish folk to Omaha for a yuletide celebration.

O’Donnell will perform Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The performance will include Christmas favorites like “White Christmas,” “Merry Christmas to You” and other festive classics from across the decades.

Starting at $39, tickets are available at www.ticketomaha.com. Masks are required for all performances.

O’Donnell is an Irish singer, television presenter, and philanthropist. After rising to public attention in 1983, he has since become a household name in Ireland and Britain; he has also had considerable success in the U.S. and Australia.

In 2012, he became the first artist to have a different album in the British charts every year for 25 consecutive years and has sold over ten million records to date. He is known for his close relationship with his fan base, and his charismatic and engaging stage presence.