Is your child ready for potty training? Pointers for parents on ditching diapers

Although some children are ready to potty train as early as 18 months, many children will not be completely trained until closer to age 3 or 4. Here are some good questions to think about, to help determine if your child might be ready to ditch the diaper:

Does my child seem interested in using the toilet?

Does my child stay dry for an extended period of time?

Is my child expressing that their diaper is wet/dirty, pointing or pulling at their diaper?

Is my child helping pull their pants up and down or doing it on their own?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then your child may be ready to start conquering potty training.

Keep in mind that each child is different and major life changes may impact potty training. Many children can experience regressions in toilet training when big changes happen such as the birth of a sibling, moving to a new home, change in childcare schedule, etc. It is normal to go one step forward and two steps back when big changes occur.

As you get ready for the adventure of ditching diapers, there are a few things you should remember:

● Accidents will happen.

● Stay calm. Don’t scold or shame accidents.

● Gently remind them of expectations. Example: “Pee goes in the potty”

● Provide encouragement. Books, pictures, and songs are fantastic tools.

● Be prepared. Keep extra clothes on hand at home and on the go in case of an accident.

Keeping potty training engaging can make your child more inclined to use the toilet. Here are a few fun things to bring into potty training:

● Bathroom exploration: Exploring the bathroom can give you an opportunity to teach your child what the toilet is used for, where the toilet paper is and where to wash their hands.

● Bathroom races: If you have a competitive child this is a great way to get your child on their potty. Make a go phrase like “Time to potty!” and race them there.

● Books: Books about potty training can be a great way to educate your child about toilet practices and motivate them to try for themselves. Some popular books are "A Potty for Me!" by Karen Katz, "Potty Superhero" by Mabel Forsyth and "Diapers Are Not Forever" by Elizabeth Verdick.

