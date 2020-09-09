'It’s all cosmetic' and 4 other misconceptions about treating venous disease

Dr. Robert Zadalis knows all about venous disease and how to eliminate the telltale varicose and spider veins it can cause.
The board certified surgeon and partner at Omaha’s Totally Vein also knows that connecting people with treatment often involves getting rid of something else – the misconceptions that keep them from making an appointment.
Here are five of them.
1. Living with venous disease is just a part of aging.
“It’s not,” Dr. Zadalis said. “It is true that the older you get, the higher your risk of venous disease, but living with it does not have to be a normal part of that process.”
Varicose veins, the most visible sign of venous disease, and spider veins affect about 25% of the population, including half of those over age 50, Zadalis said.
To ensure the most effective diagnosis and least painful treatment, Totally Vein utilizes a range of cutting-edge tools, including duplex ultrasound, considered the “gold standard” for diagnosing the underlying causes of varicose veins, and Venefit (VNUS Closure) Targeted Endovenous Therapy, a minimally invasive alternative to conventional varicose vein stripping surgery.
2. Taking care of varicose veins is going to be painful.
Zadalis has a message for those who’ve heard horror stories about painful vein stripping procedures that involved hospital stays, general anesthetic, and long recoveries: “It’s not like the old way.”
Zadalis said many of today’s vein treatments only require local anesthesia and can be performed in the office in an hour or less. Discomfort is minor and recovery times are quick.
3. It’s all cosmetic.
While some patients (typically those with spider veins) do seek treatment strictly for cosmetic reasons, “whenever you have symptoms – pain, heaviness, itching and burning, restless legs, cramps or throbbing pain – it’s no longer cosmetic; it’s a medical condition,” Zadalis said.
Treatment is about resolving those underlying symptoms, he said, all of which can worsen if left unchecked.
“You can suffer day-to-day, or you can have a procedure that lasts a couple of hours and be able to carry on without those symptoms.”
4. Treatment is going to cost a lot.
Vein treatment is typically covered by most insurance plans if the issue is causing pain or discomfort. Insurance does not cover vein removal that is considered cosmetic only, Zadalis said.
Here’s the catch: Insurance companies require patients to wear compression stockings for three months prior to a vein procedure. So there's no sneaking in a spur-of-the-moment surgery at the end of the year if a deductible has been met.
“If you think you’re starting to develop issues with your veins, the first step should be wearing compression stockings when upright,” Zadalis said. “The stockings can significantly help your symptoms, slow the progression of the disease and cut down on your wait time to get a procedure.”
5. My parents just dealt with it – so should I.
Dr. Zadalis said some of his patients had been living with bad veins for 20-30 years.
“A lot of people tell me, ‘My grandmother had it. My mother and father had it. I just expected those are the cards that I’ve been dealt, and it’s my job to deal with it like they did, which is to ignore it,'” Zadalis said.
