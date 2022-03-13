JBS partners with community colleges to help employees grow, build 'better futures'

Take a bow, Heather Crowley, because you’ve achieved a major milestone in your pursuit of additional education to better yourself at work.

Crowley recently earned her certified nursing assistant certification at Central Community College in Grand Island. Her concern about how she would pay her tuition at Central Community was removed – thanks to a program launched in 2021 by her employer, JBS.

“With the Better Futures Program covering all of my tuition, I was able to accomplish a huge personal and professional goal of mine without worrying about how to pay for it,” she said.

Crowley, occupational health manager at JBS’s Grand Island plant, said she is better able to support her nursing colleagues who work in the company’s Occupational Health Clinic because of the additional training she received.

Partnering with community and technical colleges where JBS has plants is on purpose, said Corey Friend, Better Futures Program manager. “Through Better Futures, our team members attend local, affordable institutions to complete their associates and technical degrees.

Most times, these schools are in the same community where team members work – reducing transportation issues and lowering the overall costs of attendance.

JBS USA – one of the largest food producers in the United States – launched its Better Futures program in 2021 when its CEO sought ways for the company to help its employees and their dependents achieve their educational goals by removing barriers caused by tuition costs. He had paid his way through school and understood the challenges that tuition costs present.

“As a company, we believe in the transformative power of higher education,” Friend said, “and this program is a pathway for our team members and their children to actualize that better future.”

In just its second year, JBS’s Better Futures Program includes more than 2,500 employees and their dependents. The focus for JBS to partner with community and technical colleges where the global food company has plants resonates because both benefit.

Better Futures demonstrates how JBS not only cares for its employees, but also the communities where it operates, said Janel Walton, dean of enrollment management at Central Community. Partnering with colleges such as Central Community speaks to JBSs’ commitment to their team members, she said. “This program is a huge benefit to our area and the entire state of Nebraska.”

At Central Community in Grand Island, 67 people (employees and their dependents) are enrolled and 181 are signed up. At Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, 17 are enrolled with 88 signed up. JBS has plants in both communities.

“By partnering with local community colleges, the program keeps tuition dollars at home and boosts enrollment at our partner colleges. Together, we’re building a more educated workforce in the communities where our employees work and live,” Friend said.

JBS team members are eligible after six months on the job. JBS covers the cost of tuition, team members pay for their books and fees. Team members’ dependents – including children and step-children – also are eligible, but the program limits participation to one family member at a time. In return, team members agree to stay on the job at least two years after completing their final course.

Friend tells the story of the third-generation team member who enrolled in Better Futures and earned his CDL license. He now works as a JBS truck driver. “He said the decision to enroll in the program was easy – his family has worked for JBS for decades and he knew this is where he wanted to be.”

For more information, visit betterfutures.jbssa.com and to learn more about JBS’s commitment to their employees, communities and sustainability please visit JBSBringingMoreToTheTable.com.