Event co-chairs Jill and Lou Rotella and Pam and Dan Beninato were expecting an amazing night of fun and fundraising during JDRF’s “Better Together” One Night Gala on April 22.

When the final dinner was eaten and paddle was raised, the event set a new fundraising record — $2,219,157 — an amount that will make it possible to help the 1.45 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) through research, prevention and treatment.

“Attendees were engaged and enthusiastic throughout the entire evening, and the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive,” said Jill Rotella, whose son, Louie, lives with T1D. “We are truly grateful for everyone’s support.

“Our ‘Better Together’ theme continued to shine as many incredible people came together to make the night so amazing. I was totally exhausted by the end of the night, but I am sure I slept with a smile on my face.”

Founded in 1998, the JDRF One Night Gala is one of the top fundraising events in Nebraska, having raised more than $12 million for diabetes research since its inception. Last year’s event raised just over $2 million.

During the evening, more than 900 people in attendance were not only treated to dinner and drinks, silent and live auctions and the inspiring Fund A Cure program — but they were also entertained by live music.

Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member (and former lead guitarist for The Eagles) Don Felder performed for the sellout crowd. The evening ran smoothly with KMTV 3 News Now anchors Mary Nelson and Zach Williamson as hosts.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding T1D research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until a world without T1D is achieved.

T1D is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. T1D strikes both children and adults. The onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle.

Even with intensive disease management, a significant portion of the day is spent with either high or low blood sugar levels, placing people with T1D at risk for devastating complications such as heart attack, stroke, blindness and amputation.

“JDRF is a community-based organization, and while its core mission is finding cures for T1D and its complications, we seek to make JDRF an important resource for those affected by T1D,” said Associate Executive Director Chris Dunn.

“JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, policy influence and working plan to better treat, prevent and cure T1D.”

Because T1D is a chronic, life-threatening and currently incurable disease, the diagnosis can be traumatic and overwhelming. JDRF is there for newly diagnosed families with resources and touchpoints.

JDRF offers education and resources (in both English and Spanish) for all ages and stages of life with T1D — whether it is caring for children with T1D, sending children back to school safely, pregnancy and T1D, living with T1D as an adult, college life and T1D or providing recommendations for camps and support groups.

Dunn has her own personal connection to JDRF and the One Night Gala. Her son Nolan, now 19, was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 2, and daughter Patsy, now 15, was diagnosed at age 4.

In the 17 years since Nolan was diagnosed, Dunn said she has never felt more hopeful about research than she does right now.

She’s confident that this disease will not be her children’s future forever.

“It’s not a matter of if we will cure this disease; it’s a matter of how fast we will cure this disease,” she said.

JDRF has been funding cell research since the early 2000s. Cell replacement therapy for T1D is now in human clinical trials and showing "amazing" results, with one participant being off insulin entirely, Dunn said.

The FDA has approved the next stage in human clinical trials which would make cell replacement therapy an option for all people living with T1D.

“This incredible progress is due to the JDRF-funded research that is made possible by people who support events like the JDRF One Night Gala,” Dunn said. “Any donation, no matter how large or small, makes a difference.”

Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/2022JDRFNEGala.