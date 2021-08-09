Kids and masking: How to protect the health of your child as they head back to school

The physical and emotional impact of 'optional' masking

Most current school masking policies include the words “optional” or “recommended,” which sounds like a win-win for all. But when you leave the choice up to kids — regardless of what their parents are asking them to do at school — many are bound to choose the most comfortable, convenient option: going maskless. Especially when Mom and Dad aren’t there to keep tabs.

One mom recently told me that her children were the only masked students at a school open house. Never mind that her children are too young to understand why they have to wear a mask when their peers don’t. Here’s what really worried her: How much protection are her children’s masks providing if no one else around them is following suit? The best answer I have is: only some protection.