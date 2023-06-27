Last fall, more than 400 Omaha-area women were nominated in The World-Herald’s inaugural Inspire: Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards.

But that was just the beginning, said World-Herald President Ava Thomas.

The program’s second year in Omaha is going to be exponentially better, she said.

“The Inspire program was developed to celebrate extraordinary leaders,” Thomas said earlier this year, “and we couldn’t be more excited to do it again.”

The Inspire Awards recognize outstanding women and emerging leaders from all walks of life who make an impact within their industries, their communities and beyond. By supporting women’s achievements throughout the Omaha metro, the program aims “to inspire – and help you inspire others.”

Nominations open now

Now through Sept. 1, you can nominate an inspiring Omaha-area woman in nine unique categories at Inspire-Omaha.com. Finalists will be chosen by an advisory board and will be announced in The World-Herald and Omaha.com on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The winners in each category will be announced at the 2023 Inspire Awards Luncheon. One nominee will also be named Woman of the Year.

This year’s awards include:

Excellence in Business (Small/Medium)

Excellence in Business (Large)

Excellence in Education

Excellence in Health Care

Excellence in Public Service

Visionary

Emerging Leader

Community Volunteer

Inspire Scholarship

Woman of the Year

‘Reasons to be inspired’

Last year, 10 extraordinary women were honored, including Dr. Maryanne Stevens, president of the College of St. Mary, who was named 2022 Woman of the Year.

“It’s really the college and working here that has inspired me,” Stevens said in her acceptance speech last year. “I have grown so much in this role over the years.”

The 2023 Inspire Awards are sponsored by Union Bank and Trust.

“Our team has been honored to support this wonderful and growing community that lifts women’s achievements throughout Nebraska and gives so many people reasons to truly be inspired,” said Carol Ash, vice president of marketing at Union Bank and Trust.

The 2023 Inspire Awards Luncheon will be held on Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha. For sponsorship information or details about participating in this event, contact Cheri Dickmeyer at 402-444-1274 or cheri.dickmeyer@lee.net.