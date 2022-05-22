Leading 'Human First:' Medical Solutions provides a culture of care for employees

World-class companies — the best of the best — successfully differentiate themselves from their competitors within their respective markets through service offerings, service levels and quality and a successful growth strategy.

But what does it mean to define a world-class employer and a great place to work? One company, Medical Solutions, believes its focus on culture is the secret ingredient to previous and future success, market growth and its reputation in the employment and job seeker spaces.

From the beginning, when Medical Solutions was launched in 2001 as an Omaha-based health care staffing firm, they kept their workplace fun, light and relaxed. Over the last two decades, Medical Solutions has grown from a handful of internal, corporate employees to nearly 2,500, expanded its footprint to seven office locations coast to coast, acquired other major players in staffing and pivoted to a largely remote workforce.

Throughout its evolution, the company has prioritized culture as its foundation, its driver and its heart and soul. In fact, it uses “MedSoul” to describe the employee experience, which is all about supporting each person as an individual and fueling growth personally and professionally.

Where has its culture and growth over the past 20 years taken Medical Solutions? Today, the company is one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the health care industry and parent company to a portfolio of brands, several of which serve customers outside of the health care space.

Employees, or “teammates,” across its brands and departments get behind their shared purpose of connecting care and their core values — Own It, Connect and Wow. Purpose, values and the company's “Human First” mantra are part of the company’s regular vocabulary and are infused in initiatives, programs, employee recognition and daily work life.

Together, employees share a passion for meaningful work and helping others, whether that’s placing a nurse in a critical care unit, connecting a professional with their dream career, or through volunteerism with local nonprofits. They’re also resolute about creating a workplace, whether in person or virtual, that’s engaging, positive and inclusive, where each teammate has the support needed to be the best version of themselves and to do their best work.

Medical Solutions prioritizes work-life balance and fully embraces the hybrid and remote work lifestyle. The pandemic created a new normal for many, including the definition of “workplace.” Employees choose their work environment and have the flexibility to schedule their day within a span of work hours.

There’s a connection between overall wellness and happiness, and Medical Solutions’ group of Wellbeing Champions drives activities and education. From financial webinars, an Employee Assistance Program, flu clinics and wellness challenges, the support is there to help employees reach their full potential, both at work and in daily life.

Medical Solutions offers a globally recognized, award-winning training and development program that’s focused on offering opportunities that helps employees grow and develop throughout their careers. Plentiful company events, in-person and virtual, foster team building, recognize employee achievements and celebrate wins big and small.

More than its market-leading position in a vibrant industry and progressive employee perks and benefits, Medical Solutions believes that its people are central to its success today and in the future. They tend to their culture just as they do their customers and core business and give attention to employee happiness. Living its overarching purpose of connecting care starts on the inside.

Medical Solutions offers opportunities with its internal corporate team in all areas across the company, including sales and recruiting, operations, IT, finance, marketing, HR and more. To learn more, visit www.thebestjobieverhad.com.