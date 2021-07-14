Leave it to the experts: Local service providers recommended by W-H readers

Some things are best left to the professionals.

From home repairs to pet training, from insurance to financial matters and beyond, here are some of the local experts chosen by World-Herald readers in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

WINNER: PET GROOMING, PET DAY CARE & BOARDING

All About Dogs Grooming Salon & Dog Daycare

13776 Millard Ave

402-932-4575

All About Dogs Grooming Salon & Daycare has been proudly serving the Omaha and Millard area since 2010. We specialize in all breeds of dog grooming. Our doggie daycare provides a safe and fun atmosphere for your pet. We are dedicated to making your dog look and feel amazing after their visit.

WINNER: IT COMPUTER SUPPORT

Black Dog IT Solutions

402-881-3782