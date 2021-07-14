 Skip to main content
Leave it to the experts: Local service providers recommended by W-H readers

Some things are best left to the professionals.

From home repairs to pet training, from insurance to financial matters and beyond, here are some of the local experts chosen by World-Herald readers in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

WINNER: PET GROOMING, PET DAY CARE & BOARDING
IMG_2530.jpg

All About Dogs Grooming Salon & Dog Daycare

13776 Millard Ave

402-932-4575

www.allaboutdogsomaha.com

All About Dogs Grooming Salon & Daycare has been proudly serving the Omaha and Millard area since 2010. We specialize in all breeds of dog grooming. Our doggie daycare provides a safe and fun atmosphere for your pet. We are dedicated to making your dog look and feel amazing after their visit.

WINNER: IT COMPUTER SUPPORT
Cloud technology connected all devices with server and storage in datacenter background

Black Dog IT Solutions

402-881-3782

www.blackdogitsolutions.com

Black Dog IT provides fast and friendly technology services to Omaha area homes and businesses. We’re here to guide you through the technical jungle – WiFi, smart homes, cloud, home theater, computer repair, network troubleshooting and more. You can count on the professionals at Black Dog IT.

FIRST PLACE: HOLIDAY DECORATING
linkables_03_1.jpg

Brite Ideas Decorating

2011 N. 156th St.

402-598-7669

www.briteidea.com

Established in 1992, Brite Ideas Decorating has become the holiday lighting industry leader providing our customers with durable, cutting-edge lighting and displays for both residential and commercial applications. Featuring a full line of innovative LED products and uniquely designed displays, Brite Ideas appeals to traditional, modern, simple and even ornate tastes.

WINNER: INSURANCE AGENT
Jason Hack pic.jpg

Jason Hack - American Family Insurance

7555 Maple St.

402-393-2924

agent.amfam.com/jason-hack

The Jason Hack American Family Agency is all about going above and beyond for the people we protect. As your dedicated representatives, we are here to ensure you, your family and your dreams are protected. With in-person insurance reviews, coverage analysis and claims experience, we are the ally you need.

WINNER: FUNERAL HOME
John a gentleman.jpg

John A Gentleman

14151 Pacific St.

1010 N. 72nd St.

3402 Samson Way, Bellevue 

402-391-1664

www.johnagentleman.com

We're dedicated to providing personalized, professional and compassionate services to help lighten your burden and support you following the loss of a loved one. We're honored to assist you in your time of need. Explore our unique history, meet our experienced staff, connect with our local community, and hear what our customers have had to say.

WINNER: ACCOUNTING FIRM
Print

Lutz

13616 California St., Suite 300

402-496-8800

www.lutz.us

Lutz is the business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten financial and organizational success. Born and raised in Nebraska, our experienced team simplifies complexities and provides accounting, wealth management, recruiting, M&A and technology services. We embrace your business as our own to spark the right solutions and help you thrive. 

FIRST PLACE: ADULT DAY CENTER, ASSITED LIVING FACILITY, INDEPENDENT LIVING FACILITY
newcassel image.jpeg

New Cassel Retirement Center

900 N. 90th St.

402-393-2277

www.newcassel.org

New Cassel Retirement Center is a caring residential senior retirement community committed to providing an array of quality services. The Franciscan Adult Day Center specializes in caring for seniors who benefit from social opportunities with other seniors and medication monitoring in a secure environment.

WINNER: PLUMBING COMPANY
powers logo.jpg

Powers Plumbing

402-981-1811

powersplumbingomaha@gmail.com

Family owned plumbing company. Master plumber, Jim, has over 20 years' experience in all phases of plumbing. Fully licensed, insured abd bonded. Voted Omaha’s Choice six years in a row.

FIRST PLACE: CUSTOM RECLAIMED FURNISHING
IMG_20210516_214605_429.jpg

Reclaimed Enterprises

1445 N. 11th St.

402-575-9213

www.reclaimedenterprises.com

Reclaimed Enterprises is your one-of-a-kind custom wood project store. Reclaimed Enterprises uses salvaged materials and makes the old look new again. From tables and mantels to wall planking and flooring, Reclaimed Enterprises will complete your vision. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 9 to 5, Saturday from 9 to 1.

FIRST PLACE: DOG TRAINING
Photo_cropped.jpg

United Paws Dog Training Co.

www.unitedpawsdogtraining.com

United Paws Dog Training Co. strives to connect the human-animal bond throughout each of our training programs. All training methods and programs with us are 100% positive reinforcement. We are true to our word and skill set and specialize in all breeds, behaviors and temperaments. Credentials: C.C.T.B.S & C.S.T.D.T.P.

WINNER: LAWN SUPPLIES, OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES
Yard Market pic.JPG

Yard Market

7116 Irvington Road 

402-393-3333

www.yardmarketnursery.com

Yard Market is a full-service nursery with a large selection of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals, along with a complete line of lawn and garden products. Services include landscape design, lawn care and maintenance and irrigation. Honored by the BBB for excellence in customer service, we offer competitive prices and top-notch professional services with years of experience.

