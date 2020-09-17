Life-changing neurodevelopment care helps toddler regain strength, get back on her feet

“Without this medicine, children traditionally who had SMA would, unfortunately, have a very short lifespan,” Dr. Mathur said. “Urgency is key. This medicine is compatible with life, so the longer the delay, the harder it is for patients.”

At Boys Town Hospital, Paislee underwent a lumbar puncture (spinal tap), a procedure where the medication was injected directly into her spinal fluid. The effects, according to her dad, were immediate and life-altering.

“There was a night and day improvement,” John said with a smile. “She was standing and trying to move. She was bubbly. She was happy. She had more strength in her legs.”

Paislee’s treatment involved multiple injections of “loading doses,” each administered several days apart, followed by maintenance doses every few months. She will need those the rest of her life. While there is currently no cure for SMA, new treatment advances continue to give children like Paislee more mobility and an enhanced quality of life.

“I’m overjoyed with her improvement,” said Dr. Mathur. “She’s a very bright girl with the cutest smile.”