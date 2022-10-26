Local banking executive finds inspiration in family, giving back to community

Every successful career begins with inspiration — a spark of empowerment that drives an employee forward as they seek to do bigger and better things.

For Carrie Weiler, that spark came from her cousin, Kate, a business executive in the Omaha metro.

“She’s someone I always looked up to,” Weiler says. “I always valued her work ethic.”

Now vice president of treasury management for Union Bank and Trust in Omaha, Weiler credits her cousin with inspiring her to reach her own career goals.

When Weiler and her husband moved from a small town in northwest Iowa to the Omaha area in the early 2000s, the change in environment was intimidating, she said.

“Omaha was a little bit scary,” she says. “But Kate took me under her wing.”

While helping her familiarize her cousin with the area, Kate also introduced her to local nonprofit groups aimed at community improvement.

“Watching her involvement with these organizations, I saw her passion for helping others,” Weiler says. “To see her help out in her community while also being an executive and raising a family — that really inspired me.”

Weiler began her career as a teller at a local bank while earning a degree from Bellevue University. From the outset, she wanted to move up.

“I wanted more,” she says. “I knew I wanted to be in sales.”

After moving up through the ranks at a few different financial institutions, Weiler found her home at Union Bank and Trust in October 2013.

Headquartered in Lincoln, Union Bank and Trust has more than 30 locations across Nebraska and Kansas. Weiler says she was attracted to the company’s experienced leadership team — including a female president and CEO, Angie Muhleisen.

“Angie being president of the company also inspired me,” Weiler says. “She really sets an example from the top.”

The culture at UBT also sets it apart from other financial institutions, she says. The sense of community among her colleagues helps every member to flourish.

“You get to know your coworkers,” Weiler says. “They really become a family to you.”

The close bond with her team also empowers Weiler to grow and bring new ideas to the table.

“If anyone at UBT has an idea, we can bring it to Angie, and we will find a way to make it happen,” she says.

In her current leadership role with treasury management, Weiler works directly with business owners to help find solutions to their everyday problems.

For example, a business owner might be spending a lot of time writing checks. Weiler will help them by setting up electronic payments to improve efficiency. By connecting them with the right products and services, she helps their business to thrive.

The job is highly rewarding, she says. “I help find solutions for our customers so they can focus on their business.”

When it comes to leading a successful career, the job is only part of the equation, Weiler says.

Like her cousin Kate, Weiler believes in giving back to her community.

“Helping our community is a huge thing for me,” she says. “It’s really important to give back.”

And most importantly, Weiler says, you have to make time for family.

Weiler and her husband have three children and recently became grandparents. Making family a priority has helped keep her career in focus, Weiler says. “Family comes first.”

For those just beginning their careers, whether in banking or any other industry, Weiler’s advice is simple: Don’t give up.

“You’re going to make mistakes, but that’s OK,” she says. “Push yourself — don’t let anyone hold you back.”