Longtime American National Bank employee Jim Burns to retire after 48 years of service

That heart has been a significant force in the Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign sponsored by American National Bank for 16 years and counting. Burns reprises the role of Santa Claus each year and has for the last 30 years. He also has a lifetime commitment to the Boys Scouts of America.

“I like giving back to the community,” Burns said. “It is important for people to take time and help those in need. The Tree of Lights helps a lot of people with critical needs at a time of year focused on giving, and the Boy Scouts help shape the young leaders of our community.”

American National Bank is grateful to Jim for his career of dedication and service. He looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Lori, whom he met at the bank, as well as children, James Jr. and Brian, and grandchildren, Cameron and Mason.

American National Bank offers a full range of products and services to help personal and business clients do more. With roots dating back to 1856, American National Bank is one of the largest privately-owned banks in the Midwest, with 37 full-service offices in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. With more than $4.5 billion in assets, American National Bank provides strength, stability and experience in creating tailored solutions for your financial needs. For more information, visit american.bank.