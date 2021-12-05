Longtime American National Bank employee Jim Burns to retire after 48 years of service

After a career spanning nearly five decades, American National Bank’s everyman, Jim Burns, Senior Vice President of Security and Operations, has announced he will retire from his position at the end of 2021.
The Omaha native’s work ethic began early. He joined American National Bank on Oct. 15, 1973, as a teller while attending high school classes at Creighton Prep. Since then, Jim’s career grew, and so did ANB, which has become one of the largest privately-owned banks in the Midwest.
Throughout his career, Burns has held roles in bookkeeping, supply and vendor management, accounts payable, payroll and benefit administration, bank-wide security, fraud detection and senior operations leadership.
“There has been tremendous advancement throughout my tenure,” Burns said. “Like moving from ledger cards to electronic banking. Through it all, trust and loyalty to the customer remain the same,” he added. “The customers, my fellow employees and the stability of the bank have kept me here year after year.”
“Jim has been both the glue and protector of the spirit of service at ANB,” said American National Bank Executive Co-Chairmen/CEOs John Kotouc.
“Everyone loves Big Jim!” Wende Kotouc added. “Colleagues and clients alike are especially fond of his big heart.”
That heart has been a significant force in the Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign sponsored by American National Bank for 16 years and counting. Burns reprises the role of Santa Claus each year and has for the last 30 years. He also has a lifetime commitment to the Boys Scouts of America.
“I like giving back to the community,” Burns said. “It is important for people to take time and help those in need. The Tree of Lights helps a lot of people with critical needs at a time of year focused on giving, and the Boy Scouts help shape the young leaders of our community.”
American National Bank is grateful to Jim for his career of dedication and service. He looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Lori, whom he met at the bank, as well as children, James Jr. and Brian, and grandchildren, Cameron and Mason.
