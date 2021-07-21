 Skip to main content
Looking, feeling your best: Readers name their choices in health care, beauty and wellness

  • Updated
N2002P17007H.jpg

Choosing a health care provider can be a complicated choice.

Often times, word-of-mouth recommendations carry the most weight.

World-Herald readers have named their most trusted providers in health care, beauty and wellness in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards. Here is a selection of this year's winners.

FIRST PLACE: SLEEP APNEA TREATMENT
IMG_4824.JPG (copy)

Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center

11919 Grant St., Suite 140

402-493-4175

www.whywesnore.com

We are a one-stop shop for sleep, from diagnosis to treatment, and everything is individualized with the same end-goal for everyone: that they achieve successful treatment and live the best quality life possible. Some people achieve success with a CPAP, some with an oral appliance, and some with both.

WINNER: DENTAL PRACTICE
bolding pic.jpg

Bolding Dentistry

10110 Nicholas St.

402-393-4400

www.boldingdentistry.com

At Dr. Bolding’s dental office, we provide services that meet the oral health needs for ages 2 to 102. Our philosophy is to treat all patients according to their unique dental needs. We excel in cosmetic, restorative, implant, family and preventative dentistry. We use the most current dental technology available. 

WINNER: TECHNICAL/TRADE SCHOOL

Capitol Beauty School

Beauty-School-Pic-Cropped w Logo.jpg

10803 John Galt Boulevard

402-333-3329

www.hairschoolomaha.com

Capitol is a nationally accredited cosmetology and esthetics school that’s provided cutting edge education in Omaha since 1923. Download the Capitol Beauty School app for service pricing and specials or to book your next visit. Services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. Check out our work on IG @capitolschool.

FIRST PLACE: DAY SPA, HAIR SALON, MEN'S HAIRCUT & SHAVE, NAIL SALON
WINNER: MASSAGE THERAPY
logo.jpg

Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa

12025 Pacific St.

402-330-5660

www.creativehairdesign.com

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa has been pampering its customers for 40 years. Our technicians are continuously updating their skills for state-of-the-art care and service. Whether you need a day at the luxurious spa, a manicure or a new hair style or color, Creative Hair Design and Spa is Omaha’s choice.

WINNER: CHIROPRACTIC CENTER
IMG_2459.JPG

Kunz Chiropractic

549 N. 155th Plaza

402-614-5677

www.kunzchiropractic.com

At Kunz Chiropractic, our goal is to partner with our patients to restore, maintain and excel at health. If you're experiencing headaches, back pain, or other ailments, we are here to help.

FIRST PLACE: MASSAGE THERAPY
Monica Johnson LMT, photo for OCA Tabloid blurb.jpeg

Monica Johnson, LMT

12301 N. 149th Circle,  Bennington 

402-415-3993

www.mjlmtmassagetherapy.com

Monica Johnson, LMT, specializes in Swedish and sports massage, reflexology, pregnancy, cupping, manual lymph drainage and more. If you don’t know which treatment you need, let me take the time to study your habits and determine the pressure, temperature and motion best suited for your body’s condition.

