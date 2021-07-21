Looking, feeling your best: Readers name their choices in health care, beauty and wellness

Choosing a health care provider can be a complicated choice.
Often times, word-of-mouth recommendations carry the most weight.
World-Herald readers have named their most trusted providers in health care, beauty and wellness in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards. Here is a selection of this year's winners.
FIRST PLACE: SLEEP APNEA TREATMENT
Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center
11919 Grant St., Suite 140
402-493-4175
We are a one-stop shop for sleep, from diagnosis to treatment, and everything is individualized with the same end-goal for everyone: that they achieve successful treatment and live the best quality life possible. Some people achieve success with a CPAP, some with an oral appliance, and some with both.
WINNER: DENTAL PRACTICE
Bolding Dentistry
10110 Nicholas St.
402-393-4400
At Dr. Bolding’s dental office, we provide services that meet the oral health needs for ages 2 to 102. Our philosophy is to treat all patients according to their unique dental needs. We excel in cosmetic, restorative, implant, family and preventative dentistry. We use the most current dental technology available.
WINNER: TECHNICAL/TRADE SCHOOL
Capitol Beauty School
10803 John Galt Boulevard
402-333-3329
Capitol is a nationally accredited cosmetology and esthetics school that’s provided cutting edge education in Omaha since 1923. Download the Capitol Beauty School app for service pricing and specials or to book your next visit. Services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. Check out our work on IG @capitolschool.
FIRST PLACE: DAY SPA, HAIR SALON, MEN'S HAIRCUT & SHAVE, NAIL SALON
WINNER: MASSAGE THERAPY
Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa
12025 Pacific St.
402-330-5660
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa has been pampering its customers for 40 years. Our technicians are continuously updating their skills for state-of-the-art care and service. Whether you need a day at the luxurious spa, a manicure or a new hair style or color, Creative Hair Design and Spa is Omaha’s choice.
WINNER: CHIROPRACTIC CENTER
Kunz Chiropractic
549 N. 155th Plaza
402-614-5677
At Kunz Chiropractic, our goal is to partner with our patients to restore, maintain and excel at health. If you're experiencing headaches, back pain, or other ailments, we are here to help.
FIRST PLACE: MASSAGE THERAPY
Monica Johnson, LMT
12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington
402-415-3993
Monica Johnson, LMT, specializes in Swedish and sports massage, reflexology, pregnancy, cupping, manual lymph drainage and more. If you don’t know which treatment you need, let me take the time to study your habits and determine the pressure, temperature and motion best suited for your body’s condition.