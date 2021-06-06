M.U.D. On Tap!: Providing safe, reliable and high-quality water to the community

During the last two years, the Metropolitan Utilities District and the communities it serves have faced unprecedented challenges, including historic flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public utility’s business continuity plans were put to the test and its dedicated employees adapted, never wavering in their mission to deliver life-essential services to the community.

Through these challenges, customers have continued to receive high-quality tap water in their homes and businesses.

M.U.D. water meets or exceeds all state and federal standards for drinking water. The District operates and maintains three water treatment facilities and more than 3,000 miles of water mains, providing safe tap water to more than 220,000 customers in the metro Omaha area. In addition, M.U.D. maintains more than 27,000 hydrants for fire protection.

Customers are encouraged to learn more about their drinking water by reviewing the annual Consumer Confidence Report, available in English and Spanish. To access the report, there are several options: