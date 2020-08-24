Made in Nebraska: Streck partnered with UNL to develop cutting-edge biotech

Nearly 10 years ago, Omaha-based Streck, whose hematology and cell stabilization products are known throughout the world, saw an opportunity to enter the molecular market. That moment came when Streck’s chief executive officer heard about a thermal cycler being developed by a University of Nebraska-Lincoln research team.

The partnership that resulted meant a Nebraska-based biotech company would work with a Nebraska-based biochemistry research team. The collaboration was by design, said Connie Ryan, Streck’s chief executive officer.

“Unbelievable things happen in our state,” she said. “The people who work at Streck are amazing. They get things done.”

And the researchers at Nebraska’s public and private universities do incredible work, she added. “We are fortunate to have them in our state.”

Streck, whose products until then mainly focused on hematology and cell stabilization, already had partnered with a microbiologist at Creighton University to develop a kit that determines the resistance of a bacteria to frontline antibiotics. Streck’s partnership with Hendrik Viljoen’s team of chemical engineers at UNL provided the mechanism for receiving results much more quickly.

Streck welcomed the thermal cycler, named Philisa, into its product portfolio nearly 10 years ago. Before it could bring the product to market, Streck needed to find a manufacturer to create plastic tubes of the optimal size and shape to hold the DNA samples that Philisa would test.