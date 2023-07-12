When Telescope Casual Furniture says its products are made in the U.S., they mean it.

“Telescope manufactures everything in Granville, New York," said Telescope representative Justin Dorsey. "This doesn’t mean ‘assembling’ parts originally manufactured overseas into a final product. It means taking raw materials overwhelmingly purchased from within the U.S. then turning those raw materials into finished, high-quality furniture.”

Omaha’s Outdoor Kitchen & Patio proudly sells Telescope products.

“We have been doing business with Outdoor Kitchen & Patio for many, many years,” Dorsey said. “They understand the ins and outs of outdoor furniture including the frame materials, fabric options, product options and correct product for the situation. They are knowledgeable and honest, and a longtime trusted partner.”

Quality first

A fifth-generation family-run business founded in 1903 that originally made telescoping army cots for the U.S. military, Telescope manufactures high-quality commercial grade outdoor furniture.

Telescope manufactures products along multiple price points; however, all products are high-quality, Dorsey said.

“We compete at the intersection of quality, customization and price,” he said. “If someone is looking for the cheapest products on the market, that’s not us. If someone wants a high-quality product that is completely customizable regarding colors, priced competitively, and backed by a warranty, that is us.”

Telescope manufactures everything someone needs for an exceptional outdoor space including fire tables, cushion seating, tables in multiple heights, chairs in multiple heights, porch swings, chaises, poolside chairs, umbrellas, modular sofas, beach chairs and more.

Customized comfort

Everything made by Telescope is custom-made to order, and there are hundreds of thousands of product color combinations.

Because Telescope makes virtually every part in-house, if someone damages their product, they can ship replacement parts instead of forcing the customer to purchase an entirely new item.

Telescope products have replaceable fabrics, so in 10 or 15 years, many customers purchase new fabric but keep the frame. This lowers the long-term cost of ownership and shows the customer still enjoys the product many years after initially purchasing it.

“I have customers contact me asking for replacement sling fabric for chairs they bought in the 1990s," he said. "They love the chair but want a different color sling, and the product has stood the test of time."

Find this brand at Omaha's Outdoor Kitchen & Patio

Outdoor Kitchen & Patio is the area’s largest year-round dealer of high-end patio furniture, grills and fireplaces.

“Our reputation is simple: We offer quality products in a customer-friendly atmosphere," co-owner Kelly Walters said. "Service, during and after the sale, is ultimately more important than the sale itself."

They offer outdoor furniture from roughly 15 upper-tier manufacturers as well as outdoor appliances (mostly grills) from another 10-plus outdoor kitchen suppliers/manufacturers. They also install and service indoor (mostly vent-free) fireplaces. When he purchased Outdoor Kitchen & Patio with his wife in 2020 from Dan and Mary Gould, Kelly Walters didn’t have any true retail experience aside from part-time work during high school and college. For Walters, the decision to purchase the store was grounded in the desire to stay active in the business community. For more information or to shop all brands, visit www.outdoorkitchen.com.