Maids & More: Home, commercial cleaning driven by excellence, service and results

Now more than ever, Omaha area residents need a clean place to live, work and play.
“We’re busier than ever,” says Maids & More owner Jim Lovely. Jim and his wife, Stephanie, have owned and operated the local cleaning business since 2005.
Using a professional cleaning service is not a luxury, Lovely says.
“Cleaning help is a basic need for some,” he says. “Our goal is to provide you with an unmatched cleaning and service experience.”
Maids & More offers a full menu of services to both residential and commercial property owners, including carpet and floors, upholstery, windows and more. Their cleaning teams use current, effective and efficient equipment and products to get the job done right.
Maids & More is unlike other local cleaning companies, Lovely says.
“We’re not a franchise,” he says. “We are real people who take pride in providing unparalleled service to other real people.”
Born and raised in Omaha, Jim and Stephanie take pride in their local roots and the hard working people they partner with, he says.
“Omaha has been one of my greatest blessings. Our team members are humble people who work hard at their profession,” he says. “Our staff is driven to provide excellent quality, outstanding service and guaranteed results.”
Maids & More received first place for home cleaning in this year’s Omaha’s Choice Awards.
“Winning awards shows that our business means a lot to our customers,” he says. “Recognition isn’t what drives us, but it lets us know we are on the right track.”