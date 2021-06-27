Maids & More: Home, commercial cleaning driven by excellence, service and results

Now more than ever, Omaha area residents need a clean place to live, work and play.

“We’re busier than ever,” says Maids & More owner Jim Lovely. Jim and his wife, Stephanie, have owned and operated the local cleaning business since 2005.

Maids & More 2822 S. 87th St. 402-572-2643 www.maidsandmore.com

Using a professional cleaning service is not a luxury, Lovely says.

“Cleaning help is a basic need for some,” he says. “Our goal is to provide you with an unmatched cleaning and service experience.”

Maids & More offers a full menu of services to both residential and commercial property owners, including carpet and floors, upholstery, windows and more. Their cleaning teams use current, effective and efficient equipment and products to get the job done right.

Maids & More is unlike other local cleaning companies, Lovely says.

“We’re not a franchise,” he says. “We are real people who take pride in providing unparalleled service to other real people.”