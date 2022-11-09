'Make a difference:' Open Door Mission seeks volunteers for holiday season

Like many people and organizations in the Omaha community this year, Open Door Mission is feeling the ongoing impact of inflation.

The organization — whose core values are to rescue, redeem, rebuild and restore — is experiencing a 67% increase in food costs along with a 79% hit in utilities and fuel for its fleet of vehicles that drop off and pick up people throughout the community. They are also seeing a 50% increase in food security issues.

As holiday season approaches, these increases are resulting in a need for Open Door Mission’s services — and their upcoming Feed the Multitudes event is one of the many ways they continue to serve a community in need. To help serve meals and other functions within the organization, volunteers are in great need.

“Feed the Multitudes is just one of three of our big holiday assistance programs,” said President and CEO Candace Gregory.

Other programs include Turkey ’n’ Fixins, which provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need, and the Toy ’n’ Joy Shop, which empowers low-income families to provide presents for their children.

“Some of our biggest food item needs are potatoes and stuffing, as well as cereal and boxed meals, as we try to give extra staples when school will be out over the holidays," Gregory said.

Feed the Multitudes Saturday, Nov. 19 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garland Thompson Men’s Center, 2705 N. 20th St. E. www.openmission.org

Feed the Multitudes is a partnership with Bellevue Christian Center that includes a drive-thru where people can get to-go containers filled with a traditional turkey dinner.

The pre-cooked meal will contain turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. People will drive through and be able to take the full meal home and heat it up when they are ready to eat. There will be bonus food items such as bread, soda, dessert and snacks.

The free drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Open Door Mission's Garland Thompson Men's Center, 2705 N. 20th St. E. Follow the traffic flow once you get to the Open Door Mission campus.

Richard Nakai, connections pastor at Bellevue Christian Center, said this day of giving is important to everyone at the church because they are all called to care for and serve everyone they can.

Whenever an opportunity presents itself and they can step in, they do.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to do our part for the strength of our community,” said Nakai, who is coordinating volunteer recruitment from Bellevue Christian Center for Feed the Multitudes and has worked in conjunction with the Open Door Mission for 15 years.

“Even though we are in Bellevue, we understand that many of our residents are blessed by the Open Door Mission each year, and we want to help the Open Door Mission have all the support they need."

Unfortunately, the number of volunteers serving at Open Door Mission has changed greatly because of COVID, with a decrease of people serving on campus.

“I would love to find a new normal with hundreds of volunteers returning to the Open Door Mission campus each month,” Gregory said. “We are short hundreds of volunteers post-pandemic on the Open Door Mission campus.

“You are never too young or old to make a difference," she said. "We would love to have you, your family and colleagues volunteering with us to meet the growing needs of the community.”

Like Gregory and the rest of the Open Door Mission staff, Nakai understands the key role volunteers serve with Feed the Multitudes and other opportunities to give back to and help the community.

“I believe we have a close and caring Omaha metro community, and if we all work together, I believe that Omaha could be a city that leads the way in destroying food insecurity,” he said.

Open Door Mission has many urgent needs this holiday season. To sign up to volunteer for Feed the Multitudes and other Open Door Mission events, visit www.opendoormission.org.