Making memories: DC Centre is Omaha’s go-to venue for weddings, graduations and more

DC Centre won first place for wedding reception venue in this year’s Omaha’s Choice Awards.

Omaha’s DC Centre is a one-stop shop for events.

For more than 30 years, the facility has hosted weddings, graduations and many other celebrations and gatherings, hosting hundreds of thousands of guests in that time, says owner and CFO Pamela Christianson.

“Our goal has always been to offer event services at an affordable price and welcome all kinds of celebrations and gatherings,” Christianson says.

Every event is unique, she says, but the guests are always pleased.

“The look of joy and appreciation on our guests’ faces, as well as the many kind words, lets us know we have done a good job,” Christianson says.

The facility offers competitive pricing and can work within a budget to make any event special, Christianson says.

“We will work with anyone, and all within their budget.”

Planning the event begins with a consultation to identify a client’s specific needs.

“Our unique business model allows us to provide bundled products and services as well as guaranteed pricing which gives event holders peace of mind that when they book with DC Centre, the price you see is what you get.”

DC Centre won first place for Wedding Reception Venue in this year’s Omaha’s Choice Awards.

“Being Omaha’s Choice is a virtual pat on the back for our hardworking staff members who strive to make each event unique and special,” Christianson says. “Good reviews are awesome, but a collective ‘thumbs up’ speaks volumes that we continue to do right by our customers.”

