Making memories: DC Centre is Omaha’s go-to venue for weddings, graduations and more

Omaha’s DC Centre is a one-stop shop for events.

For more than 30 years, the facility has hosted weddings, graduations and many other celebrations and gatherings, hosting hundreds of thousands of guests in that time, says owner and CFO Pamela Christianson.

DC Centre Banquet Facility 11830 Stonegate Drive 402-393-7431 www.dccentre.com

“Our goal has always been to offer event services at an affordable price and welcome all kinds of celebrations and gatherings,” Christianson says.

Every event is unique, she says, but the guests are always pleased.

“The look of joy and appreciation on our guests’ faces, as well as the many kind words, lets us know we have done a good job,” Christianson says.

The facility offers competitive pricing and can work within a budget to make any event special, Christianson says.

“We will work with anyone, and all within their budget.”

Planning the event begins with a consultation to identify a client’s specific needs.